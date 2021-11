I just read a post on pay for public office holders; I once was there and I too have something to say. When I served on the Plumas County Board of Supervisors, I received $600 a month and mileage from Greenville to Quincy and back; that’s it, except for $200 a month extra to be the Road Commissioner from my district, (a first-time woman, Road Commissioner, back then? It went over like a lead balloon, but I persevered). All five of us, board members then, were required to produce receipts, if we felt we deserved to be reimbursed beyond the established amount; no receipt, no pay back. Also, it’s in the state constitution that the yearly budget will be published, yearly; in each budget, there are line items that must show every dime that’s paid and received, and it’s all itemized; read one sometime.

QUINCY, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO