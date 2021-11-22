Police: 3 shot Sunday night on Bishop Ford
CHICAGO — Three people were shot Sunday night on the Bishop Ford. At around 9 p.m., authorities responded to...wgntv.com
CHICAGO — Three people were shot Sunday night on the Bishop Ford. At around 9 p.m., authorities responded to...wgntv.com
Stop this crap in its tracks. Vote Republican. Fund and support police. Charge criminals when they commit crimes and follow through with prosecution. Do not offer low or no-cash bail. When they are convicted, keep them in jail for their full sentences. Why is this so hard for people to understand? When you vote Democrat, you condone criminal activity.
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1