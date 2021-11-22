ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Police: 3 shot Sunday night on Bishop Ford

By WGN Web Desk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — Three people were shot Sunday night on the Bishop Ford. At around 9 p.m., authorities responded to...

Guest
6d ago

Stop this crap in its tracks. Vote Republican. Fund and support police. Charge criminals when they commit crimes and follow through with prosecution. Do not offer low or no-cash bail. When they are convicted, keep them in jail for their full sentences. Why is this so hard for people to understand? When you vote Democrat, you condone criminal activity.

