Colorado deemed one of riskiest states for Thanksgiving travel

Photo Credit: martin-dm (iStock).

Governor Polis might not be telling Coloradans that hosting Thanksgiving without self-quarantining is like "bringing a loaded pistol for Grandma's head" this year, but one analysis does show that Colorado is one of the riskiest state's for the holidays.

A data analysis from QuoteWizard, which is a Lending Tree company, pinned Colorado as the 7th riskiest state for Thanksgiving travel based on 'health' and 'driving' factors.

'Driving' factors that were considered included data related to DUIs, accidents, and speeding. Colorado ranked 19th in this category overall and the worst when it came to speeding – 13th.

'Health' rankings were based on mostly COVID-19-related criteria, including vaccination rate, deaths, and overall cases, as well as hospital capacity.

While Colorado ranks very low when it comes to the number of people that are unvaccinated (37th among the states), case numbers, deaths, and a recent struggle with hospital capacity resulted in an 8th place overall rank when it came to the 'health' category.

The riskiest state for travel was deemed to be Alaska, followed by Idaho and North Dakota. The safest state was Connecticut, with Illinois and New York rounding out the safest three.

As far as the fight against COVID-19 goes in Colorado, there were 1,574 confirmed and suspected COVID-19-related hospitalizations as of November 19, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. This compares to 1,645 confirmed and suspected COVID-19-related hospitalizations on the same date last year.

