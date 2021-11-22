ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado deemed one of riskiest states for Thanksgiving travel

By Spencer McKee
 6 days ago
Photo Credit: martin-dm (iStock).

Governor Polis might not be telling Coloradans that hosting Thanksgiving without self-quarantining is like "bringing a loaded pistol for Grandma's head" this year, but one analysis does show that Colorado is one of the riskiest state's for the holidays.

A data analysis from QuoteWizard, which is a Lending Tree company, pinned Colorado as the 7th riskiest state for Thanksgiving travel based on 'health' and 'driving' factors.

'Driving' factors that were considered included data related to DUIs, accidents, and speeding. Colorado ranked 19th in this category overall and the worst when it came to speeding – 13th.

'Health' rankings were based on mostly COVID-19-related criteria, including vaccination rate, deaths, and overall cases, as well as hospital capacity.

While Colorado ranks very low when it comes to the number of people that are unvaccinated (37th among the states), case numbers, deaths, and a recent struggle with hospital capacity resulted in an 8th place overall rank when it came to the 'health' category.

The riskiest state for travel was deemed to be Alaska, followed by Idaho and North Dakota. The safest state was Connecticut, with Illinois and New York rounding out the safest three.

As far as the fight against COVID-19 goes in Colorado, there were 1,574 confirmed and suspected COVID-19-related hospitalizations as of November 19, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. This compares to 1,645 confirmed and suspected COVID-19-related hospitalizations on the same date last year.

A chart depicting this data can be seen below:

Chart: CDPHE.

yourvalley.net

Arizona deemed among most unsafe states for COVID-19

A combination of lower vaccination rates and higher positive testing rates has made Arizona among the most unsafe states regarding COVID-19, according to a new Wallethub report. Arizona ranked No. 44 out of 50 states and the District of Columbia on its overall safety regarding the coronavirus, coming in between...
ARIZONA STATE
OutThere Colorado

Here's why the Colorado state flag looks like it does

The Colorado state flag is perhaps one of the most recognizable symbols around the United States, but its image has much a deeper meaning that most probably aren't aware of. The flag has two blue horizontal stripes separated by a white horizontal stripe. The blue stripes are meant to symbolize blue skies, while the white stripe represents snowcapped mountains.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

COVID in Colorado: Spread Extreme in 61 Counties

Last week, the Jefferson County Board of Health urged Governor Jared Polis to take more forceful action to weaken the latest spike of COVID-19 infections in Colorado, such as implementing a statewide face-covering order for all indoor public spaces — a suggestion he shows no sign of accepting. The board also "requested the flexibility for local jurisdictions to implement mitigation procedures in certain settings, such as a vaccination passport program, in lieu of universal masking requirements." The latter prospect prompted an alert about potential orders from the Jefferson County Economic Development Corporation regarding a Jeffco board of health meeting scheduled for 11 a.m. today, November 22.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CBS4 Investigation: Some Colorado Pet Rescues Make Tens Of Millions Of Dollars Trafficking Puppies

(CBS4) – Fifteen years after rabies was eliminated in the U.S., it has now resurfaced in many states including Colorado, where some rescues have become multi-million dollar puppy retailers that appear more concerned about selling dogs than saving them. Last year alone, rescues and shelters in Colorado imported nearly 37,000 dogs, most of them puppies that sell for $500 on average. (credit: CBS) While Colorado is one of the few states to regulate rescues — making sure kennels are sanitized and treatment records up to date — dog imports are largely unregulated and state regulators say it has led to disease outbreaks like...
COLORADO STATE
arkvalleyvoice.com

Three Colorado Counties Reinstitute COVID-19 Facemask Mandates

Breaking news: This morning, Nov. 23, Denver County has joined three other Front Range counties in approving a vax or mask mandate in indoor public spaces within the county of Denver, to take effect Wed. Nov. 24. As cases of COVID-19 continue to surge in Colorado, at least three Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

Colorado is launching a retirement program for all employees. Here’s what that means.

Starting in 2023, hundreds of thousands of workers in Colorado may be automatically enrolled in a new state-run retirement savings program. The program, called Secure Savings, will provide retirement accounts for people who don’t have a retirement plan through their employer. Eventually, many employees will see money deducted from their paychecks and automatically deposited into the state-run retirement account, unless they opt out.
COLORADO STATE
