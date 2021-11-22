Abraham Odoh: Rochdale midfielder suffers racist abuse on social media

Favorite Quote: Your comfort zone will kill you. Favorite Memory with Tiger TV? Getting real world experience that will prepare me for the future. What do you like about working at Tiger TV? Tiger TV allows me to meet new people who have similar interests. We all have one goal and that is to make each show the best it can be. It's fun to see how each person, no matter how small their role, has an integral part in making the show come together. Working for Tiger TV gives me great experience and offers me new opportunities to learn.

