In 2018, Dr. Gavin Wood, who co-created Ethereum, Polkadot, and Kusama, demonstrated that when using Parity Technologies a developer could code and deploy a brand new blockchain within an hour using Substrate. Substrate is becoming increasingly popular as a modular framework for creating new blockchains, due to its simplicity and the fact that its technology is based upon tried and tested leading blockchain technology. As a result, the industry expects to see a major influx of Substrate based tokens over the coming months.

ECONOMY ・ 6 HOURS AGO