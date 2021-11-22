ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Pics: Snoop Dogg supports WWII vets at LA Chargers game

By Liz George
americanmilitarynews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRapper Snoop Dogg showed support for five World War II veterans attending an LA Chargers game with The Best Defense Foundation over the weekend. “Snoop Dogg showing some love to our veterans at the #Chargers game today! #takingcareoftheoneswhotookcareofus,” the Best Defense Foundation wrote on Facebook along with photos of the famous...

americanmilitarynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
wbrz.com

Snoop Dogg works drive-thru at Arkansas Raising Canes, surprises customers

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas - Snoop Dogg, widely known as a rap artist, has a variety of other skills that come in handy from time to time. His acting abilities have scored him numerous TV and film roles, he's established his own production company, launched his own red wine blend, and worked the drive-thru at a Raising Canes restaurant in Arkansas.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
spectrumnews1.com

Inglewood's turkey giveaway, supported by Snoop Dogg, brings unity

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway in Inglewood is a drive-thru of gratitude that provides 2,500 meals for the city's residents as volunteers come together to deliver turkeys, produce and even some bubbly water. Maria Zepeda, an Inglewood native who was financially challenged by the pandemic, said she...
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS LA

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Gifts Personal Truck To Veteran

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Superstar actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson surprised one Los Angeles fan with an unforgettable gift: his own truck. A video posted to Instagram Wednesday shows the 49-year-old Johnson surprising Navy veteran Oscar Rodriguez with the gift. Rodriguez had attended a special L.A. screening of Johnson’s new film, “Red Notice.” Prior to the screening, Johnson came out and addressed the crowd. Johnson had collected information on some of the attendees prior to the movie. “I gathered as much information as I could about everyone in the audience and ultimately, Oscar’s story moved me,” Johnson wrote on Instagram. He called Rodriguez up to the stage, and told him that he was impressed with his story: a Navy veteran and personal trainer who is active at his Culver City church, cares for his 75-year-old mother and provides support for victims of domestic violence. Then, he walked Rodriguez out to the parking lot and handed him a card. “Thank you for your service brother, enjoy your new truck,” the card read. Watch the video of the surprise below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock)
LOS ANGELES, CA
thedad.com

Snoop Dogg Surprises Fans by Working at Drive-Thru Chicken Tender Restaurant

When most artists are promoting an album or a movie, there are traditional media appearances they do. If you’re Snoop Dogg, you’re so famous, you literally do whatever you want. In the case of his most recent album, that would mean randomly dispensing chicken at the drive-thru window for a Raising Cane’s, causing utter pandemonium at the restaurant.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Donnie Edwards
The Dad

Snoop Dogg Volunteers Alongside Rams and Chargers to Hand Out Free Turkeys

For the past six years, The city of Inglewood, California has organized a turkey giveaway for its residents. Though turkeys are the focal point, the entire event is one of community-building. This year, music and excitement filled the SoFi Stadium, where the event was held. Aside from Los Angeles Rams DJ Malski ensuring that the playlist was on point, the 7th annual Inglewood turkey giveaway welcomed several special guests.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Rolling Stone

Triller Fight Club Triad Combat: How to Watch the Fight (and Metallica Concert) Online

One of the more intriguing fights in recent years takes place tonight as Triller Fight Club presents its inaugural “Triad Combat” event. Taking place live from Texas and streaming on pay-per-view, Triller Fight Club Triad Combat features a stacked fight card as well as a special concert performance from Metallica. Buy:Triller Fight Club Triad Combat PPVat$19.99 What is Triad Combat? Triad Combat is a new combat team sport that incorporates both boxing and MMA rules, with fighters competing in a specially-designed triangular ring over two-minute rounds. Triller Fight Club Triad Combat will feature professional boxers competing against professional MMA (mixed martial arts) fighters...
COMBAT SPORTS
HipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg Links With Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders For Thanksgiving Dinner Drive

Inglewood, CA – Snoop Dogg has spent a large chunk of his career doing whatever pleases him. Ahead of Thanksgiving, the unofficial mayor of Los Angeles partnered with the Los Angeles Rams to pass out turkeys in Inglewood, California. The Long Beach native turned Def Jam executive spent Tuesday (November...
NFL
editorials24.com

Thomas Wells dead at 46

FORMER X-Factor star Thomas Wells has died aged 46, his devastated family has announced. Wells’ shock death came earlier this month following an accident while working at his job at a tire manufacturing plant in Oklahoma, his wife of 17-years told TMZ. 1. Thomas Wells was 46. According to the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Chargers#Veteran#Vets#American Football#Kusi
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star Michael Weatherly Revealed If Head Slaps on Show Actually Hurt

On the past seasons of “NCIS,” Gibbs had a humorous habit of slapping McGee and DiNozzo on the back of the head when they messed up or were being ridiculous. There was a hilarious moment in the 2006 episode “Driven” where the team had to attend a sexual harassment meeting. Tony got up to ask the question, “What if you slap someone on the back of the head like this,” and proceeded to slap McGee on the back of the head. McGee retaliated by hitting DiNozzo in the stomach with the back of his hand. “Would that be considered inappropriate behavior?” DiNozzo finished with grit teeth.
TV SERIES
CBS Miami

Bob Dylan Artwork Show Opens In Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Bob Dylan has been telling stories through songs for 60 years. But recently America’s master lyricist has also captured moments in a new series of paintings that, just like his songs, are intimate and a bit of a mystery. The most comprehensive exhibition of the Nobel laureate’s visual art to be held in the U.S. goes on display on Tuesday in Miami at the Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum. Forty new pieces by the 80-year-old songwriter will be showcased for the first time. The exhibition with more than 180 acrylics, watercolors, drawings and ironwork sculptures will kick off...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
americanmilitarynews.com

100th anniversary of San Diego Marine base marks milestone in city history

When Marine Brig. Gen. Joseph Pendleton raised the first American flag 100 years ago at what would eventually become the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego, the city was still a small border town with a population of around 75,000. The Navy had previously established an air field on North Island, but the city’s destiny as a military and defense hub was still uncertain.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy