Pics: Snoop Dogg supports WWII vets at LA Chargers game

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Superstar actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson surprised one Los Angeles fan with an unforgettable gift: his own truck. A video posted to Instagram Wednesday shows the 49-year-old Johnson surprising Navy veteran Oscar Rodriguez with the gift. Rodriguez had attended a special L.A. screening of Johnson’s new film, “Red Notice.” Prior to the screening, Johnson came out and addressed the crowd. Johnson had collected information on some of the attendees prior to the movie. “I gathered as much information as I could about everyone in the audience and ultimately, Oscar’s story moved me,” Johnson wrote on Instagram. He called Rodriguez up to the stage, and told him that he was impressed with his story: a Navy veteran and personal trainer who is active at his Culver City church, cares for his 75-year-old mother and provides support for victims of domestic violence. Then, he walked Rodriguez out to the parking lot and handed him a card. “Thank you for your service brother, enjoy your new truck,” the card read. Watch the video of the surprise below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock)

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO