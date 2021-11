Good news for French fans of EDM, as the country just lifted many of the COVID-19 restrictions related to music and events. Previously capped at 75%, nightclubs and indoor concerts can now operate at 100% capacity and there are no longer restrictions on the number of attendees who can stand. This good news can be greatly attributed to Prodiss, the French live music association, who spent the last year or so campaigning against the French government to have the restrictions lifted.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO