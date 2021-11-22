Police seek man who allegedly stabbed Bronx bar employee 9 times

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police released a photo of a man they are searching for who is accused of repeatedly stabbing a Bronx bar employee last month, authorities said.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6, when a patron known to frequent the Tequila and Rum bar, located at 2443 East Tremont Avenue in Westchester Square got into a dispute with a 31-year-old employee, the NYPD said.

The dispute then escalated into a physical confrontation, and the suspect identified by officials as 24-year-old Yefri Toribio allegedly produced a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times.

The suspect then fled the location to parts unknown and has not returned since, police said.

The victim sustained nine stab wounds to his body and transported himself to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi in stable condition.

Toribio is described as being approximately 5'8" tall, weighing 200 pounds, with a medium build, medium complexion, and black hair.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).