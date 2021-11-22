ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Police seek man who allegedly stabbed Bronx bar employee 9 times

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
1010WINS
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2evMIS_0d423Xtp00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police released a photo of a man they are searching for who is accused of repeatedly stabbing a Bronx bar employee last month, authorities said.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6, when a patron known to frequent the Tequila and Rum bar, located at 2443 East Tremont Avenue in Westchester Square got into a dispute with a 31-year-old employee, the NYPD said.

The dispute then escalated into a physical confrontation, and the suspect identified by officials as 24-year-old Yefri Toribio allegedly produced a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times.

The suspect then fled the location to parts unknown and has not returned since, police said.

The victim sustained nine stab wounds to his body and transported himself to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi in stable condition.

Toribio is described as being approximately 5'8" tall, weighing 200 pounds, with a medium build, medium complexion, and black hair.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Bronx#Nyc Health#Nypd#The Bronx#Police#Nypd News#Nypdnews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy