Escuela Bilingüe Internacional offers a multilingual program for middle school

Canterbury Middle School 8th grade students participate in a rope course at their school in Northwest Greensboro. As Fall draws to a close, groups of eight graders participated in an outdoor leadership class. Pairs of students work together to climb a large wooden ladder. With each step the task ahead of them becomes harder, in order to reach the top of the obstacle students had to work together. Offering their hands to pull others up, or using their own legs as extra steps. Friends and classmates below watching and gleefully shouting encouragement and jokes. All Canterbury middle school students participate in outdoor leadership classes starting in 5th grade. in 7th and 8th grades, students advance to the high ropes course and climbing wall.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 10 DAYS AGO