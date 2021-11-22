ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Escuela Bilingüe Internacional offers a multilingual program for middle school

By Local sponsor
berkeleyside.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story is brought to you by the Escuela Bilingüe Internacional. Escuela Bilingüe Internacional (EBI) offers a multilingual, international education in the heart of the East Bay. The Middle School program, in Emeryville on San Pablo Avenue, is rooted in service and action, providing students opportunities to make real world connections...

www.berkeleyside.org

Comments / 0

Related
Marin Independent Journal

Larkspur middle school nabs national honors

After getting top statewide recognition earlier this year, Hall Middle School in Larkspur was elevated this week to a similar nod on a national scale. The school, part of the Larkspur-Corte Madera School District, was one of 223 middle and high schools in the state to receive the 2021 California Distinguished School award in April.
LARKSPUR, CA
obxtoday.com

Manteo Middle School celebrates National STEM Day

Students at Manteo Middle School had the amazing opportunity to participate in National Stem Day. This school wide event was made possible by a collaboration between the librarian, the Instructional Technology Facilitator, the AVID coordinator and the CDC coordinator. Mrs. Houseknecht presented to all of the individual teams at MMS...
MANTEO, NC
Fort Morgan Times

Brush Middle School holds Veterans Day Program

Students at Brush Middle School last week celebrated local military veterans and first responders with a program put on by the eighth graders. The title of the Veterans Day program this year was “Remembering 9/11: The 20 Year Anniversary.”. Members of the BMS Student Council led the audience in the...
BRUSH, CO
Santa Barbara Edhat

Non-Profit Offers Support Programs at Local Jr High Schools to Address Equity Issues

Youth Innovation Club, a Santa Barbara based 503(c) non-profit organization, has recently launched several programs to provide support for junior high school students in the Santa Barbara area – High Impact Tutoring Program, College Buddies Program, and Science Project Advising Program. Founded in 2019 by Vicki Ben-Yaacov, a board member at the Goleta Union School District, Youth Innovation Club’s mission is to connect scientists, engineers, artists, and innovators with educators to bring hands-on curriculum to elementary and middle school students in the Santa Barbara area. In response to the widening of the existing academic achievement differences between middle-class and low-income students brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and remote learning, Youth Innovation Club collaborated with Goleta Valley Junior High School during the 2020 school year and contributed over 500 hours of online tutoring for students who were struggling with science and math.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
themissouritimes.com

Missouri State Library first in country to offer online high school completion program

The Missouri State Library is the first state agency in the nation to offer an online accredited high school completion program to adult residents. The Gale Presents: Excel Adult High School program, offered through a partnership with education technology company Gale, allows adults who aged out of the high school system to pursue a diploma through an online program.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ebi
Oswego County Today

Neurographic Artwork In The spotlight At Kenney Middle School

HANNIBAL, NY – Dennis M. Kenney Middle School students are using social emotional learning (SEL) techniques to practice relaxation through artmaking. In Hollie Leonardi’s eighth-grade art class, a neurographic art lesson provided an opportunity for students to utilize their intuitive response to develop imagery. The creative technique engages each student’s emotional and aesthetic intelligence while they make artwork.
HANNIBAL, NY
kezi.com

Albany Options School offers new construction program

ALBANY, Ore. -- Albany Options School is offering students hands-on training in 20 different aspects of the construction trade. This is part of the alternative high school's career technical education program which will offer pathways directly into careers or trade schools after students graduate. If students do well in the...
ALBANY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Language Education#Language Immersion#Spanish Language#Second Language#English Language#Middle School#Schedule#Middle Years Programme#Myp
dupagepolicyjournal.com

Franklin Middle School reports 1% truancy rate

The truancy rate at Franklin Middle School rose to one percent during the 2018-19 school year, according to a DuPage Policy Journal analysis of the latest Illinois schools report card. The school's average daily attendance rate was 96 percent. Students are considered chronically truant if they miss five percent of...
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
pearland.com

Sam Jamison Middle School is making a difference

Jaguar Nation has been sifting through the pantry the last few weeks collecting canned items and non-perishable items!! Over 4,100 items was brought in for the Pearland Neighborhood Center who will give to those in need! What greater way to start the season of giving!. Pearland ISD is so thankful...
PEARLAND, TX
Morgan County Citizen

REACH Scholars announced at Morgan County Middle School

Three Morgan County Middle School 8th graders were inducted into the REACH Scholars program on Tuesday, Nov. 16. Trinitee Ellison, Sadie Fiorenza, and SaaNiyah Taylor attended a special signing ceremony, surrounded by their families, teachers and peers, pledging to fulfill the program requirements, which include graduating from high school and enrolling in college.
MORGAN COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Science
coastalbreezenews.com

New Staffers at Marco Island Charter Middle School

Marco Island Charter Middle School’s new staff members for this school year include a seventh-grade civics teacher and the school nurse. Academic background: Graduate Magna Cum Laude with a BA in English from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia. Teaching background: First year at MICMS and taught previously for two...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
greensboro.com

PHOTOS: Rope Course at Canterbury Middle School

Canterbury Middle School 8th grade students participate in a rope course at their school in Northwest Greensboro. As Fall draws to a close, groups of eight graders participated in an outdoor leadership class. Pairs of students work together to climb a large wooden ladder. With each step the task ahead of them becomes harder, in order to reach the top of the obstacle students had to work together. Offering their hands to pull others up, or using their own legs as extra steps. Friends and classmates below watching and gleefully shouting encouragement and jokes. All Canterbury middle school students participate in outdoor leadership classes starting in 5th grade. in 7th and 8th grades, students advance to the high ropes course and climbing wall.
GREENSBORO, NC
Fountain Hills Times

Middle school students visit Heritage Center

Fountain Hills Middle School fourth grade classes traveled to the Arizona Heritage Center for the first Fountain Hills school field trip since COVID began on Tuesday, Nov. 9. It was a fun and informative day for the young Falcons, according to teacher Mary McDonald. McDonald organized the trip for the...
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ
Vindy.com

TCTC to offer program for freshmen

CHAMPION — Career centers traditionally have been a place for juniors and seniors to learn and gain skills in career fields, but a new program planned for the 2022-23 academic year also will allow freshmen to begin spending time at the Trumbull Career and Technical Center. TCTC has unveiled plans...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy