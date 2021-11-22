Vote for your favorite Beatles songs released in the US in 1964 (POLL CLOSES 12/10/2021)

A week after the death of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury from Aids-related complications in November, his bandmates Brian May and Roger Taylor appeared on breakfast television to counter the homophobic tabloid coverage, stick up for him, and fight the stigma and shame of the disease. Still grieving, May says: “The proper story has to be told somehow.” Thirty years on, in James Rogan’s poignant and tender film about the last five years of Mercury’s life, that final chapter is being told – and unlike the lurid headlines, it’s one of love, friendship and a battle against prejudice.
