Family travel 5: The many reasons to be thankful for travel

Experiences of a new and improved tricenarian. It was our last evening in Goa. One last attempt to catch a sunset over the waters of the Arabian Sea. After spending almost a month away from home—where I had bubbled up for months—I was in a pensive mood that day, looking in the rearview mirror and already feeling nostalgic about the freedom to travel. At a beach shack in Majorda, a waiter chuckled when I asked for water ("Who drinks water in Goa?") and brought his hospitality A-game to the fore after months of little business. The charming conversation, a human playing catch with his dog, my Kindle on the candlelit table…all faded away when the skies turned a shade of lavender, its reflection x-rayed on water, as if an artist had painted the scene with their watercolors. The photos, even with my two-day-old phone, didn't do justice to what was right in front of my eyes.

TRAVEL ・ 3 DAYS AGO