Family travel 5: The many reasons to be thankful for travel

Norman Transcript
 6 days ago

A pandemic may have temporarily clipped our proverbial wings, but as we begin to take flight once again, we are reminded of the many reasons we can be thankful for the opportunity to travel. Here are five to consider. We can see the world through the eyes of a...

www.normantranscript.com

CBS LA

After Teaching From Her Hospital Bed, Janet Udomratsak Grateful This Thanksgiving For Healthy Baby, Reunion With Family

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Lancaster teacher who spent weeks teaching her elementary school class from her hospital room is thankful to be home celebrating Thanksgiving with her family. Janet Udomratsak was hospitalized last year for pregnancy complications during the height of the pandemic. She was on bedrest alone in her room for weeks unable to see her husband or her family. “It was the hardest thing ever. To not be able to get up. To not be able to do anything. Not being able to see family,” said Udomratsak. Udomratsak, an elementary school teacher, was determined to keep working converting her hospital...
LANCASTER, CA
Norman Transcript

Family travel 5: Educational travel destinations the entire family will enjoy

Supercharge your family’s brain power with a visit to these dynamic destinations. Here are five compelling places to consider. U.S. Space & Rocket Center, Huntsville, Alabama. Do you have what it takes to be a space explorer? Visit this other-worldly technology center to experience the Discovery Shuttle simulator, feel three...
TRAVEL
KRON4 News

Oakland International expecting twice as many travelers this Thanksgiving compared to last year

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland International Airport (OAK) announced Wednesday that it expects nearly 170,000 travelers during the Thanksgiving holiday period. Between November 24 through November 28, the airport anticipates hosting approximately twice as many travelers as it did during last Thanksgiving. “We are ready to welcome far more Thanksgiving travelers to OAK this year […]
OAKLAND, CA
cnsmaryland.org

Tracking air travel: See how many people are flying this Thanksgiving

While the number of air travelers for Thanksgiving this year is expected to rebound to pre-coronavirus levels, airports in the Washington, D.C. area are already seeing a surge in passengers for the last few months. The Transportation Security Administration said it’s ready to handle the surge during TSA’s busiest period...
WASHINGTON, DC
cbs4indy.com

Officials give travel tips as many join loved ones for Thanksgiving

INDIANAPOLIS — Even on Thanksgiving Day, many people are still making their way to spend the holiday with loved ones. Whether catching a flight or driving all the way to your destination you’re going to want to plan ahead. Airport Executive Director Mario Rodriguez says expect crowds and get here...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Benzinga

JetWaze Says it is Transforming the Private Travel Experience, Keeping it Classy and Reasonable

The travel industry has recently experienced the worst setback with the onset of the pandemic. With travel restrictions being imposed, prioritizing health over business and vacations, no wonder travel is no longer the same as it was a couple of years ago. As the pandemic’s peak shows a downward curve, rules have now been relaxed for the travel industry. However, people are taking every possible measure to ensure their health and safety. This shift in demand has positively impacted the private jet charter industries. People now prefer private travel to avoid touchpoints at airports. JetWaze is one such private jet charter company that is not limiting private travel to the elite. The company is making every effort to keep it affordable yet classy for its clients.
pensacolavoice.com

Helping People Cross-Country: 10 Reasons to Become a Traveling Nurse

In today’s society traveling the world and working a full-time job often don’t go hand in hand. However, if you’re looking for a high-paying, high-demand job that allows you to do just that, look no further than nursing. Not only is nursing a rewarding occupation, but its flexibility will enable you to work in any part of the world. As a traveling nurse, you will have the opportunity to travel as you please and grow within your career.
FodorsTravel

The Major Reason Travel Has Become More Meaningful After the Pandemic

Home > Destinations > Asia > India > Goa > Coronavirus. Experiences of a new and improved tricenarian. It was our last evening in Goa. One last attempt to catch a sunset over the waters of the Arabian Sea. After spending almost a month away from home—where I had bubbled up for months—I was in a pensive mood that day, looking in the rearview mirror and already feeling nostalgic about the freedom to travel. At a beach shack in Majorda, a waiter chuckled when I asked for water (“Who drinks water in Goa?”) and brought his hospitality A-game to the fore after months of little business. The charming conversation, a human playing catch with his dog, my Kindle on the candlelit table…all faded away when the skies turned a shade of lavender, its reflection x-rayed on water, as if an artist had painted the scene with their watercolors. The photos, even with my two-day-old phone, didn’t do justice to what was right in front of my eyes.
cbslocal.com

Travelers Reunite With Family Members At LAX Just In Time For Holidays

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Spend time at Los Angeles International Airport for long enough, and you’ll find some incredible stories. The pandemic has kept families apart for a long time. But on Tuesday, travelers arriving into LAX finally got the moment they’ve been anticipating since the start of the pandemic...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Verywell Health

Ask an Expert: What Should Families Consider Ahead of Holiday Travel?

Robert L. Quigley, MD, DPhil, is the Senior Vice President and Global Medical Director, Corporate Health Solutions at International SOS & MedAire. After 25 years working in surgery, critical care, and immunology, he's using his expertise to advise on crisis management, infectious disease, and health care. Here, he shares his thoughts on travel considerations for families with young children who may not yet be fully vaccinated.
TRAVEL
WLBT

‘Life, family, faith’ | Here’s what many of you are thankful for

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thankful is defined as ‘conscious of benefit received,’ and a single question we posed online proves more people are aware of their benefits. “Name one thing you’re thankful for on this eve of Thanksgiving,” we asked online. There were dozens of comments in a matter of...
travelupdate.com

3 Travel Things I’m Thankful For Most in 2021

My 2021 has been an interesting year. There has been a lot of change, a lot of personal growth, all while the world continues to spin in ways that I really wish it wouldn’t. This pandemic and the global response to it has dragged out far longer than I ever anticipated.
klif.com

Travelers Traveling In Large Numbers

Dallas (AP) – Millions of Americans are loading up their cars or piling onto planes, apparently determined to reclaim Thanksgiving traditions that were paused last year by the pandemic. The number of air travelers this week is expected to approach or even exceed pre-pandemic levels. Auto club AAA predicts that 48.3 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home over the holiday period, an increase of nearly 4 million over last year despite sharply higher gasoline prices. Many may feel emboldened by the fact that nearly 200 million Americans are now fully vaccinated. But the U.S. is now averaging nearly 100,000 new infections a day.
DALLAS, TX
WOWT

Family surprises Marine at Eppley Airfield amid busy Thanksgiving travel

Two Nebraska families have filed complaints after a roofing company in Papillion has stalled their sunroom installation projects after payment was made. Council Bluffs business, volunteers give back this holiday season. Updated: 5 hours ago. New Visions Homeless Services in Council Bluffs partnered with local volunteers to prepare for their...
OMAHA, NE
disneyfoodblog.com

HOW Many Americans Are Traveling For Thanksgiving This Year?

It’s Thanksgiving week, and that means that millions of Americans will be traveling in the next few days!. Whether they’re headed to visit family in another part of the country or taking advantage of the days off of work to go on vacation, we’re expecting to see some very busy roads and airports (and theme parks, for that matter!). But exactly HOW many travelers will there be this holiday season? Let’s dig a little deeper!
ORLANDO, FL

