More Than Football with Trey Wingo

Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys want answers after their penalty-riddled defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12. While it was Thanksgiving and the Cowboys had plenty to be thankful about, the officiating in Thursday’s loss is not one of them. In fact, McCarthy admitted he has already talked to the NFL about the officiating and penalties in the game, which saw them fall to the Raiders 36-33.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO