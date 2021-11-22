ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Longitudinal associations between objective and perceived healthy food environment and diet: The Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 7 days ago

Soc Sci Med. 2021 Nov 6:114542. doi: 10.1016/j.socscimed.2021.114542. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: Research examining the influence of neighborhood healthy food environment on diet has been mostly cross-sectional and has lacked robust characterization of the food environment. We examined longitudinal associations between features of the local food environment and healthy diet,...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ajmc.com

Study Evaluates Link Between Diet, Hepatic Health

Findings from a cross-sectional study revealed a potential link between liver health and inflammatory diet properties. Results of a nationally representative cross-sectional study showed no link between transient elastography parameters and an anti-inflammatory diet profile. However, the findings, published in the Journal of Human Nutrition and Dietetics, did reveal an association between higher proinflammatory properties of diet and poorer hepatic health based on surrogate markers of liver disease.
FITNESS
The Independent

Unhealthy diets are bad for the environment, study finds

Unhealthy food and drink such as cake, sweets and alcohol account for nearly a quarter of diet-related greenhouse gas emissions, according to a new study. The research, which analysed at more than 40,000 branded items and 3,000 generic foodstuffs, suggests that changing our eating habits could help fight the climate crisis as well as improve our personal health.
DIETS
docwirenews.com

Association between multiple sclerosis and dietary patterns based on the traditional concept of food nature: a case-control study in Iran

BMC Neurol. 2021 Nov 18;21(1):453. doi: 10.1186/s12883-021-02483-3. INTRODUCTION: It remains a matter of debate whether traditional concepts regarding the nature of food affect the development and progression of multiple sclerosis (MS).To date, there are limited studies that have investigated the association between MS and dietary patterns based on the categories of food nature (hot, cold, or balanced) defined in traditional medicine.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Food#Healthy Food#Multi#Gis#Ahei
TBR News Media

Between You and Me: Chronic migraine reversal with the LIFE diet, a study by a local internist gone viral

A local physician had a remarkable result. In clinical practice, he was treating a patient with severe migraines. The patient, 60 years old, had been experiencing migraines for 12 years. Recently they increased in frequency, and he was enduring six to eight debilitating headaches per month, each lasting more than 72 hours. This equates to 18-24 headache days each month.
FITNESS
docwirenews.com

The Role of Nutritional Lifestyle and Physical Activity in Multiple Sclerosis Pathogenesis and Management: A Narrative Review

Nutrients. 2021 Oct 25;13(11):3774. doi: 10.3390/nu13113774. Studies on the role of nutritional factors and physical activity (PA) in the pathogenesis of multiple sclerosis (MS) go back a long time. Despite the intrinsic difficulty of studying their positive or negative role in MS, the interest of researchers on these topics increased during the last few decades, since the role of diet has been investigated with the perspective of the association with disease-modifying drugs (DMD). The association of DMD, diets, and PA might have an additive effect in modifying disease severity. Among the various diets investigated (low-carbohydrate, gluten-free, Mediterranean, low-fat, fasting-mimicking, and Western diets) only low-carbohydrate, Mediterranean, and fast-mimicking diets have shown both in animal models and in humans a positive effect on MS course and in patient-reported outcomes (PROs). However, the Mediterranean diet is easier to be maintained compared to fast-mimicking and low-carbohydrate diets, which may lead to detrimental side effects requiring careful clinical monitoring. Conversely, the Western diet, which is characterized by a high intake of highly saturated fats and carbohydrates, may lead to the activation of pro-inflammatory immune pathways and is therefore not recommended. PA showed a positive effect both in animal models as well as on disease course and PROs in humans. Training with combined exercises is considered the more effective approach.
FITNESS
fernandinaobserver.com

American Heart Association: Avoid holiday diet stress

Just in time for holiday feasts, the American Heart Association’s latest dietary statement provides heart-healthy guidance to help people make the most of healthy choices whether dining out or eating at home while avoiding the stress of food centered celebration and the guilt that sometimes comes hand in hand. If you would like to set up an interview with an AHA spokesperson to discuss the highlights of the recent statement and offer practical tips please let me know. Additional information for practical tips and examples are below:
FITNESS
docwirenews.com

Associations between Lifestyle Behaviors and Quality of Life Differ Based on Multiple Sclerosis Phenotype

J Pers Med. 2021 Nov 17;11(11):1218. doi: 10.3390/jpm11111218. Multiple sclerosis (MS), a neuroinflammatory disorder, occurs as non-progressive or progressive phenotypes; both forms present with diverse symptoms that may reduce quality of life (QoL). Adherence to healthy lifestyle behaviors has been associated with higher QoL in people with MS; whether these associations differ based on MS phenotype is unknown. Cross-sectional self-reported observational data from 1108 iConquerMS participants were analysed. Associations between lifestyle behaviors and QoL were assessed by linear regression, and phenotype differences via moderation analyses. Diet, wellness, and physical activity, but not vitamin D or omega-3 supplement use, were associated with QoL. Specifically, certain diet types were negatively associated with QoL in relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS), and positively associated in progressive MS (ProgMS). Participation in wellness activities had mixed associations with QoL in RRMS but was not associated in ProgMS. Physical activity was positively associated with QoL in RRMS and ProgMS. Phenotype differences were observed in diet and wellness with physical QoL, and physical activity with most QoL subdomains. Our findings show lifestyle behaviors are associated with QoL and appear to differ based on MS phenotype. Future studies assessing timing, duration, and adherence of adopting lifestyle behaviors may better inform their role in MS management.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
SELF

Are There Foods to Avoid on an Irritable Bowel Syndrome Diet Plan?

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) can take the fun out of eating sometimes, especially if you’re still learning what types of foods set off your symptoms. Unfortunately, that means there isn’t just one irritable bowel syndrome diet that helps everyone with the condition feel better. “What works for one person with...
FITNESS
technologynetworks.com

Anti-Inflammatory Diet Associated With Lower Dementia Risk

As people age, inflammation within their immune system increases, damaging cells. A new study shows that people who consumed an anti-inflammatory diet that includes more fruits, vegetables, beans, and tea or coffee, had a lower risk of developing dementia later in life. The research is published in the November 10, 2021, online issue of Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
DRINKS
verywellfit.com

Ultra-Processed Foods May Have a Place in a Balanced Diet, Study Says

New research from the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition reveals that Americans' consumption of many ultra-processed foods (UPFs) has increased among all U.S. adults, and the trend crosses all socioeconomic backgrounds except Hispanics. Yet, despite these increases nutrition experts indicate that some ultra-processed foods can be included in an overall...
NUTRITION
physiciansweekly.com

Effects of Fasting-Mimicking Diet Studied in Cancer Patients

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 17, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Cyclic fasting or fasting-mimicking diet (FMD) may modulate systemic metabolism and boost antitumor immunity in cancer patients, according to a study published online Nov. 17 in Cancer Discovery. Claudio Vernieri, M.D., Ph.D., from the Fondazione IRCCS Istituto Nazionale dei Tumori in Milan, Italy,...
CANCER
Best Life

If You Have This Vegetable In Your Fridge, Throw It Out Now, CDC Says

Making sure to incorporate plenty of vegetables into your diet is one of the first lessons we're taught about nutrition when we're kids. That early knowledge still holds true as we get older: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), adults should be consuming two to three cups of veggies every day. But even if getting your greens normally does a body good, the CDC warns there's one vegetable product that could pose a severe health risk. Read on to see which item you should be tossing if you have it in your fridge.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
iheart.com

Old Spice & Secret Deodorant Recalled Due To Cancer-Causing Chemical

Procter and Gamble has issued a recall on 18 deodorant products after discovering they contain a cancer-causing chemical. The products, which are sold under the Old Spice and Secret brand names, have been found to contain benzene, which has been linked to blood cancers and other blood-related disorders, according to the FDA.
HEALTH
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy