Revealing the racial and spatial disparity in pediatric asthma: A Kansas City case study

Soc Sci Med. 2021 Nov 6:114543. doi: 10.1016/j.socscimed.2021.114543. Online ahead of print. Black and other socially disadvantaged children are disproportionately burdened by high rates of pediatric asthma. Intraurban variation in environmental risk factors and limited access to high-resolution health data make it difficult to identify vulnerable patients, communities, or the immediate...

Myhighplains.com

Racial disparities in kids’ vaccinations are hard to track

The rollout of COVID-19 shots for elementary-age children has exposed another blind spot in the nation’s efforts to address pandemic inequalities: Health systems have released little data on the racial breakdown of youth vaccinations, and community leaders fear that Black and Latino kids are falling behind. Only a handful of...
AMARILLO, TX
Urban Milwaukee

Report Scores Wisconsin Poorly on Racial Health Disparities

A new report maps deep disparities in health by race and ethnicity nationwide, and Wisconsin fairs poorly compared with other states. The gap in the U.S. between the average health and well-being of white people and people who are Black, Latinx/Hispanic, or American Indian/Alaskan Native (AIAN) is longstanding, according to the report, “Achieving Racial and Ethnic Equity in U.S. Health Care.” The report, constructed as a scorecard of state performance based on extensive health data, was released Thursday by the Commonwealth Fund.
American Academy of Pediatrics

Study: All states have racial/ethnic health disparities

Health care systems in every state have racial and ethnic disparities, according to a new report. Researchers from The Commonwealth Fund, a private, nonprofit foundation, found these disparities are rooted in long-standing racist policies and exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. “The scorecard finds that health equity does not exist in...
HEALTH SERVICES
neworleanssun.com

Racial inequities pervasive in U.S. health system: study

WASHINGTON, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- Racial inequities remain pervasive in the U.S. health system, a new study has found. "Black, Latinx/Hispanic, and American Indian/Alaska Native populations are less likely to have health insurance, more likely to face cost-related barriers to getting care, and more likely to incur medical debt," said the Commonwealth Fund in a new report.
HEALTH
#Asthma#Health Disparities#Case Study#Population Health#Disparity#Intraurban#Ejsm#Bpr
docwirenews.com

Evaluation of Healthy South Texas Asthma Program on improving health outcomes and reducing health disparities among the underserved Hispanic population: using the RE-AIM model

BMC Pediatr. 2021 Nov 16;21(1):510. doi: 10.1186/s12887-021-02991-8. BACKGROUND: In the United States, childhood asthma prevalence is higher among low-income communities and Hispanic populations. Previous studies found that asthma education could improve health and quality of life, especially in vulnerable populations lacking healthcare access. This study aims to describe Healthy South Texas Asthma Program (HSTAP), an evidence-based asthma education and environmental modification program in South Texas, and evaluate its associations with health-related outcomes among Hispanic children with asthma and their families.
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Racial Disparities in 30-Day Outcomes Following Index Admission for COVID-19

Front Med (Lausanne). 2021 Nov 2;8:750650. doi: 10.3389/fmed.2021.750650. eCollection 2021. We investigated racial disparities in a 30-day composite outcome of readmission and death among patients admitted across a 5-hospital health system following an index COVID-19 admission. A dataset of 1,174 patients admitted between March 1, 2020 and August 21, 2020 for COVID-19 was retrospectively analyzed for odds of readmission among Black patients compared to all other patients, with sequential adjustment for demographics, index admission characteristics, type of post-acute care, and comorbidities. Tabulated results demonstrated a significantly greater odds of 30-day readmission or death among Black patients (18.0% of Black patients vs. 11.3% of all other patients; Univariate Odds Ratio: 1.71, p = 0.002). Sequential adjustment via logistic regression revealed that the odds of 30-day readmission or death were significantly greater among Black patients after adjustment for demographics, index admission characteristics, and type of post-acute care, but not comorbidities. Stratification by type of post-acute care received on discharge revealed that the same disparity in odds of 30-day readmission or death existed among patients discharged home without home services, but not those discharged to home with home services or to a skilled nursing facility or acute rehab facility. Collectively, the findings suggest that weighing comorbidity burdens in post-acute care decisions may be relevant in addressing racial disparities in 30-day outcomes following discharge from an index COVID-19 admission.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Racial disparities for COVID19 mortality in Georgia: Spatial analysis by age based on excess deaths

Soc Sci Med. 2021 Nov 8:114549. doi: 10.1016/j.socscimed.2021.114549. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: This study uses multiple measures of excess deaths to analyze racial disparities in COVID-19 mortality across Georgia. METHODS: The Georgia Department of Public Health provided monthly mortality data for 2010-2020 stratified by race/ethnicity, age, county, and recorded...
GEORGIA STATE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
healthleadersmedia.com

U.S. Racial and Ethnic Health Disparities Widespread, New Report Shows

A report from The Commonwealth Fund finds disparities in health outcomes, healthcare access, and quality and use of healthcare services. — Anew report from The Commonwealth Fund finds that racial and ethnic health disparities exist in every state of the country. Health equity has emerged as a pressing issue in...
HEALTH
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Racial, Ethnic Disparities in COVID-19 Testing and Outcomes

Poor COVID-19 outcomes were found to be disproportionately associated with at-risk populations including older adults, those with preexisting conditions, and those residing in densely populated communities, according to a retrospective cohort study published in JAMA Network Open. These findings also suggest that SARS-CoV-2 infection testing and prevention efforts should be increased among racially diverse communities.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
EverydayHealth.com

New Report Highlights Racial and Ethnic Disparities Across the United States

A new health equity scorecard shows racial and ethnic health inequities in all 50 states and the District of Columbia — inequities that have worsened due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report was released on November 18 by the Commonwealth Fund, a private foundation with a mission to improve quality...
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Disparities Seen for Racial, Ethnic Minorities in Outpatient Practices

Racial- and ethnic-minority patients are underrepresented in the outpatient practices of many medical and surgical specialties, according to a research letter published online July 19 in JAMA Internal Medicine. Cristopher Cai, M.D., from Brigham and Women’s Hospital/Harvard Medical School in Boston, and colleagues pooled data on adults from the 2015...
HEALTH SERVICES
docwirenews.com

Health Disparities of Cardiometabolic Disorders Among Filipino Americans: Implications for Health Equity and Community-Based Genetic Research

J Racial Ethn Health Disparities. 2021 Nov 26. doi: 10.1007/s40615-021-01190-6. Online ahead of print. Health disparities are well-documented among different racial and ethnic minority groups in the United States. Filipino Americans (FAs) are the third-largest Asian-American group in the USA and are commonly grouped under the Asian categorization. FAs have a higher prevalence of cardiometabolic disorders than non-Hispanic Whites and other Asian subgroups with rates comparable to African Americans. Although no major epidemiological studies have ascertained the prevalence of cardiometabolic diseases in FAs, limited reports suggest that FAs have a higher prevalence of dyslipidemia, hypertension, diabetes, metabolic syndrome, hyperuricemia, and gout than non-FAs. A recent genetic study has shown that FAs could have the highest prevalence of a genetic polymorphism strongly associated with the development of gout and gout-related comorbidities. While developing cardiometabolic disorders is a heterogeneous and multifaceted process, the overall prevalence of certain cardiometabolic disorders parallel the prevalence of population-level risk factors, including genetics, dietary lifestyles, health beliefs, and social determinants of health. Therefore, assessment of the Filipino cuisine, health behaviors among Filipinos, socio-cultural factors, and acculturation to living in the USA are equally critical. Ascertaining the contribution of the biological causes to disease onset and the different psychosocial factors that could modulate disease risk or disease management are needed. Ultimately, a multilevel research approach is critical to assess the role of biological and non-biological risk factors of cardiometabolic disorders in FAs to inform culturally appropriate health promotion, disease prevention strategies, and a personalized approach to health.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

The Role of Race on Acute Kidney Injury Following Cardiac Surgery

Ann Thorac Surg. 2021 Nov 24:S0003-4975(21)01978-0. doi: 10.1016/j.athoracsur.2021.10.031. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Acute kidney injury (AKI) frequently complicates cardiac surgery and is more common among Black patients. We evaluated determinants of race-based differences in AKI rates. METHODS: Serum creatinine-based criteria was used to identify adult cardiac surgical patients developing...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS

