Revealing the racial and spatial disparity in pediatric asthma: A Kansas City case study

J Racial Ethn Health Disparities. 2021 Nov 26. doi: 10.1007/s40615-021-01190-6. Online ahead of print. Health disparities are well-documented among different racial and ethnic minority groups in the United States. Filipino Americans (FAs) are the third-largest Asian-American group in the USA and are commonly grouped under the Asian categorization. FAs have a higher prevalence of cardiometabolic disorders than non-Hispanic Whites and other Asian subgroups with rates comparable to African Americans. Although no major epidemiological studies have ascertained the prevalence of cardiometabolic diseases in FAs, limited reports suggest that FAs have a higher prevalence of dyslipidemia, hypertension, diabetes, metabolic syndrome, hyperuricemia, and gout than non-FAs. A recent genetic study has shown that FAs could have the highest prevalence of a genetic polymorphism strongly associated with the development of gout and gout-related comorbidities. While developing cardiometabolic disorders is a heterogeneous and multifaceted process, the overall prevalence of certain cardiometabolic disorders parallel the prevalence of population-level risk factors, including genetics, dietary lifestyles, health beliefs, and social determinants of health. Therefore, assessment of the Filipino cuisine, health behaviors among Filipinos, socio-cultural factors, and acculturation to living in the USA are equally critical. Ascertaining the contribution of the biological causes to disease onset and the different psychosocial factors that could modulate disease risk or disease management are needed. Ultimately, a multilevel research approach is critical to assess the role of biological and non-biological risk factors of cardiometabolic disorders in FAs to inform culturally appropriate health promotion, disease prevention strategies, and a personalized approach to health.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO