The disparities in health insurance ownership of hospital-based birth deliveries in eastern Indonesia

 7 days ago

BMC Health Serv Res. 2021 Nov 22;21(1):1261. doi: 10.1186/s12913-021-07246-x. BACKGROUND: Development in Eastern Indonesia tends to be left behind compared to other Indonesian regions, including development in the health sector. The study aimed at analyzing the health insurance ownership disparities in hospital delivery in Eastern Indonesia. METHODS: The study...

