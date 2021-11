Official Sweepstakes Rules for Win a $250.00 Visa Gift Card. · General. By submitting an entry to this sweepstakes, brought to you by WKMG (“Station”) and Catalina Strategies (the “Sponsor”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official sweepstakes rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. By entering the sweepstakes, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the sweepstakes itself, and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any sweepstakes specific rules may result in disqualification from the contest.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO