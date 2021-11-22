ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Health Disparities in Cancer Among American Indians and Alaska Natives

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 7 days ago

Acad Radiol. 2021 Nov 18:S1076-6332(21)00480-3. doi: 10.1016/j.acra.2021.10.011. Online ahead of print. American Indians and Alaska Natives (AI/AN) are underserved populations who suffer from several health disparities, 1 of which...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
docwirenews.com

Advancing Health Disparities Research: The Need to Include Asian American Subgroup Populations

J Racial Ethn Health Disparities. 2021 Nov 17:1-35. doi: 10.1007/s40615-021-01164-8. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Despite recognition that the health outcomes of Asian American subgroups are heterogeneous, research has mainly focused on the six largest subgroups. There is limited knowledge of smaller subgroups and their health outcomes. This scoping review identifies trends in the health outcomes, reveals those which are under-researched, and provide recommendations on data collection with 24 Asian American subgroups.
HEALTH
healthitanalytics.com

Population Health Disparities In Cancer Care Promotes Precision Medicine

- Mount Sinai researchers have found genetic differences between 14 tumor types in young adults compared to the same cancers in older adults. To address the population health disparities, researchers recommend a precision medicine approach for young adult patients. The study was led by William Lee, PhD, Assistant Professor of...
CANCER
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Alaska's Native American population highest per capita in U.S.

Alaska ranked No. 1 with the highest proportion of Alaska Native and American Indian residents per capita among U.S. states, according to 2020 U.S. Census Bureau data. Across America, multiple racial and ethnic groups made gains in the past decade, compared to the U.S. population as a whole. The enumeration...
uky.edu

New UK Program Will Address Rural Cancer Health Disparities

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 19, 2021) — A new training program at the University of Kentucky will help develop the next generation of scientists needed to reduce Kentucky’s burden of high cancer incidence and mortality rates. Funded by a $764,000 grant from the National Cancer Institute, Addressing Rural cancer Inequities through...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
Local
Alaska Health
docwirenews.com

Racial and Ethnic Disparities in Health Outcomes Among Long-Term Survivors of Childhood Cancer: A Scoping Review

Front Public Health. 2021 Oct 29;9:741334. doi: 10.3389/fpubh.2021.741334. eCollection 2021. The five-year survival rate of childhood cancer has increased substantially over the past 50 yr; however, racial/ethnic disparities in health outcomes of survival have not been systematically reviewed. This scoping review summarized health disparities between racial/ethnic minorities (specifically non-Hispanic Black and Hispanic) and non-Hispanic White childhood cancer survivors, and elucidated factors that may explain disparities in health outcomes. We used the terms “race”, “ethnicity”, “childhood cancer”, “pediatric cancer”, and “survivor” to search the title and abstract for the articles published in PubMed and Scopus from inception to February 2021. After removing duplicates, 189 articles were screened, and 23 empirical articles were included in this review study. All study populations were from North America, and the mean distribution of race/ethnicity was 6.9% for non-Hispanic Black and 4.5% for Hispanic. Health outcomes were categorized as healthcare utilization, patient-reported outcomes, chronic health conditions, and survival status. We found robust evidence of racial/ethnic disparities over four domains of health outcomes. However, health disparities were explained by clinical factors (e.g., diagnosis, treatment), demographic (e.g., age, sex), individual-level socioeconomic status (SES; e.g., educational attainment, personal income, health insurance coverage), family-level SES (e.g., family income, parent educational attainment), neighborhood-level SES (e.g., geographic location), and lifestyle health risk (e.g., cardiovascular risk) in some but not all articles. We discuss the importance of collecting comprehensive social determinants of racial/ethnic disparities inclusive of individual-level, family-level, and neighborhood-level SES. We suggest integrating these variables into healthcare systems (e.g., electronic health records), and utilizing information technology and analytics to better understand the disparity gap for racial/ethnic minorities of childhood cancer survivors. Furthermore, we suggest national and local efforts to close the gap through improving health insurance access, education and transportation aid, racial-culture-specific social learning interventions, and diversity informed training.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Social Disparities in Lung Cancer Risk and Screening

Thorac Surg Clin. 2022 Feb;32(1):23-31. doi: 10.1016/j.thorsurg.2021.09.011. Significant disparities exist in lung cancer incidence and screening. Geographic, racial, gender, and socioeconomic disparities affect lung cancer incidence. As the leading cause of lung cancer, smoking varies among different racioethnic groups, genders, and socioeconomic statuses. In addition, environmental pollutants, such as radon, industrial toxins, and air pollution, are significant risk factors for lung cancer development that is disproportionately seen in working-class communities, as well as underserved and disabled populations. Lung cancer incidence depends on diagnosis. Literature examining lung cancer incidence and screening disparities have its limitations, as most studies are methodologically limited and do not adjust for important risk factors.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Columbia University

NYC Has Some of the Nation’s Largest Disparities in Cervical Cancer Rates

The rate of cervical cancer among women living in New York City neighborhoods with the lowest socioeconomic indices—populated predominantly by Black and Hispanic residents—is nearly two times higher than the rate among New Yorkers who live in the city’s neighborhoods with the highest socioeconomic indices, which are largely white. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Natives#Health Disparities#American Indians#Breast Cancer#Cancer Research#Pmid
ABC4

New report shows Utah’s healthcare disparity among ethnic groups

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – In general, Utah Is known for being a healthy state. However, for some, access to healthcare doesn’t come easy. A new report by the Utah Department of Health is providing a snapshot into the ethnic health disparities right here in our state. Their findings and how those in minority communities can get the […]
UTAH STATE
Houston Chronicle

Texas ranks among worst in the nation for racial health disparities

Racial and ethnic disparities in medical treatment are among the worst in the nation in Texas, where Black and Latino populations are less likely to receive preventative care and more likely to have treatment delayed, according to a new study. Texas ranked in the bottom quarter of the states when...
TEXAS STATE
Santa Monica Daily Press

Providence Saint John’s Health Center contributes $2 million to reduce disparities in colorectal cancer screenings

Providence Saint John’s Health Center, renowned for leading-edge cancer care and research, has donated $2 million to the Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) Colorectal Cancer Health Equity Dream Team and its commitment to address colorectal cancer screening disparities in medically underserved communities. Anton Bilchik, M.D., Ph.D., M.B.A., F.A.C.S., professor of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
docwirenews.com

Health Disparities of Cardiometabolic Disorders Among Filipino Americans: Implications for Health Equity and Community-Based Genetic Research

J Racial Ethn Health Disparities. 2021 Nov 26. doi: 10.1007/s40615-021-01190-6. Online ahead of print. Health disparities are well-documented among different racial and ethnic minority groups in the United States. Filipino Americans (FAs) are the third-largest Asian-American group in the USA and are commonly grouped under the Asian categorization. FAs have a higher prevalence of cardiometabolic disorders than non-Hispanic Whites and other Asian subgroups with rates comparable to African Americans. Although no major epidemiological studies have ascertained the prevalence of cardiometabolic diseases in FAs, limited reports suggest that FAs have a higher prevalence of dyslipidemia, hypertension, diabetes, metabolic syndrome, hyperuricemia, and gout than non-FAs. A recent genetic study has shown that FAs could have the highest prevalence of a genetic polymorphism strongly associated with the development of gout and gout-related comorbidities. While developing cardiometabolic disorders is a heterogeneous and multifaceted process, the overall prevalence of certain cardiometabolic disorders parallel the prevalence of population-level risk factors, including genetics, dietary lifestyles, health beliefs, and social determinants of health. Therefore, assessment of the Filipino cuisine, health behaviors among Filipinos, socio-cultural factors, and acculturation to living in the USA are equally critical. Ascertaining the contribution of the biological causes to disease onset and the different psychosocial factors that could modulate disease risk or disease management are needed. Ultimately, a multilevel research approach is critical to assess the role of biological and non-biological risk factors of cardiometabolic disorders in FAs to inform culturally appropriate health promotion, disease prevention strategies, and a personalized approach to health.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
docwirenews.com

Disparities in Outcomes During Lower Respiratory Tract Infection in American Indian Children: A 9-Year Retrospective Analysis in a Rural Population in South Dakota

Pediatr Infect Dis J. 2021 Nov 23. doi: 10.1097/INF.0000000000003406. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: American Indian (AI) children are at increased risk for severe disease during lower respiratory tract infection (LRTI). The reasons for this increased severity are poorly understood. The objective of this study was to define the clinical presentations of LRTI and highlight the differences between AI and non-AI previously healthy patients under the age of 24 months.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

A nationwide analysis of pancreatic cancer trial enrollment reveals disparities and participation problems

Surgery. 2021 Nov 26:S0039-6060(21)00983-1. doi: 10.1016/j.surg.2021.10.023. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Our research group recently surveyed the clinical trial landscape in pancreatic adenocarcinoma and identified 430 active trials. These represent an opportunity to expand treatment options for patients with pancreatic adenocarcinoma. Our primary objective was to detail clinical trial participation among patients with pancreatic adenocarcinoma. Our secondary objective was to evaluate survival.
CANCER
wisc.edu

Lung cancer screening guidelines may perpetuate disparities in health care

Recent changes to national guidelines made more former and current smokers eligible for lung cancer screening, but a new study by a University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health radiologist shows they did little to close the gap between people of color and white people when it comes to who is eligible to get the scan.
CANCER
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy