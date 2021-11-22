U.S. bank stocks rise as industry welcomes Powell renomination

American equities and the US dollar rallied after the decision by Joe Biden to reappoint Jerome Powell as the Federal Reserve Chair. His deputy will be Lael Brainard, a Democrat. Investors were paying close attention to the decision because of regulations. In the past few years, Powell has worked to ease some of the regulations that were implemented during the last financial crisis. Lael Brainard was seen as more likely to bring more regulations to the financial sector. For example, she was expected to push banks to disclose more on their carbon financing.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO