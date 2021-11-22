ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. bank stocks rise as industry welcomes Powell renomination

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. bank stocks rose on Monday as senior bankers and industry figures welcomed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's nomination by President Joe Biden for a second four-year term. A Republican and former private equity lawyer, Powell has long been favored by Wall Street bankers and...

investing.com

New COVID Strain Nukes Stocks, Powell Reappointed

Throughout history, when people sensed immediate danger they would strike back in self defense. As the settlers of the United States moved westward, it was called shooting first and asking questions later. The same principle of acting defensively in a swift manner takes hold in the financial markets. During events like wars, assassinations, terrorist events, pandemics, earthquakes, and political conflicts, capital sees danger. When once in a generation events take place, they are called outliers and nicknamed ‘black swans.’
etftrends.com

Dollar Maintains Position Following Jerome Powell’s Renomination

The U.S. Dollar Index is continuing its upward trajectory in 2021 just as Biden agreed to renominate current Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell. The capital markets appear to be digesting the news positively if the movements in the dollar serve as an indicator. The U.S. Dollar Index continued to push higher despite ongoing inflation fears.
kfgo.com

With Fed’s Powell renominated, focus turns to speed of bond-buying taper

(Reuters) – As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell looks forward to four more years at the helm of the world’s most powerful central bank, attention is turning to whether he and his fellow policymakers will have to wean the U.S. economy off emergency support faster in the face of high inflation.
investing.com

U.S. Dollar Soars On Powell’s Renomination As Fed Chair

The U.S. dollar soared against all of the major currencies after President Joe Biden officially renominated Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve chairman. Dr. Lael Brainard, the only other realistic candidate, will become vice-chairman when Richard Clarida’s term ends in January. When it comes to central bankers, investors generally prefer continuity, which explains why the U.S. dollar shot instantly higher when Biden’s announcement was made. After months of uncertainty, investors see today’s decision as a green light for further policy normalization. At the beginning of November, the Fed said it will begin to taper asset purchases, but over the past week, a growing chorus of central bankers are calling for faster taper or rapid removal of accommodation, including Vice-Chair Clarida, Governor Christopher J. Waller and Fed President James Bullard.
investing.com

Asia Session: Powell Renomination Sets Off Wall Street Taper Trade

It was a frisky session on Wall Street yesterday as President Biden renominated Jerome Powell for another term as Fed Chairman while elevating his rival, Lael Brainard, to Vice-Chair. Ms Brainard is very much a dove, and it appears that stock and bond markets, in particular, had been simmering near recent highs in case Ms Brainard got the nod for the top job.
actionforex.com

American Stocks And The USD Rise After Powell Reappointment

American equities and the US dollar rallied after the decision by Joe Biden to reappoint Jerome Powell as the Federal Reserve Chair. His deputy will be Lael Brainard, a Democrat. Investors were paying close attention to the decision because of regulations. In the past few years, Powell has worked to ease some of the regulations that were implemented during the last financial crisis. Lael Brainard was seen as more likely to bring more regulations to the financial sector. For example, she was expected to push banks to disclose more on their carbon financing.
CNBC

Treasury yields rise as investors digest Powell renomination, 10-year yield tops 1.67%

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday morning, as investors continued to digest the news that Jerome Powell had been renominated to the role of Federal Reserve chair. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose by about 5.4 basis points to 1.679% on Tuesday afternoon. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose by a similar amount to 2.036%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
investing.com

U.S. Stocks Slip From Record Highs, Powell Continues as Fed Chair

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures were mixed in early APAC deals Tuesday, with major benchmarks retreating from near record highs to finish mixed in regular trading as investors proved cautious amid surging coronavirus infection rates across Europe, while bond yields ticked higher after President Joe Biden nominated Powell as chair and Lael Brainard as vice chair for the Federal Reserve.
theedgemarkets.com

Shares shrivel after Powell's renomination; Turkish lira crashes

LONDON (Nov 23): Stock markets fell sharply and the US dollar held on to recent gains on Tuesday as investors positioned for interest rate hikes in 2022 after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was nominated for a second term. After Wall Street turned lower on Monday, Asian shares dropped and...
investing.com

Powell Renomination Turbocharges Dollar, Sinks Gold

Dollar charges higher as Fed chief Powell gets a second term. Stock markets pull back from record peaks, gold cracks. European PMIs pause euro’s slide, RBNZ rate decision next. Powell gives dollar more fuel. The White House announced yesterday that Jerome Powell will get a second term as Fed Chair,...
investing.com

U.S. Dollar jumps on Powell renomination, euro hurt by COVID-19 lockdowns

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar set a 16-month high against the euro on Monday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was nominated for a second four-year term by President Joe Biden, while the single currency was hurt by COVID-19 related lockdowns. Lael Brainard, the Federal Reserve board member who...
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Instant View: Biden renominates Powell as Fed Chairman, Brainard as vice chair

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was nominated for a second four-year term by President Joe Biden on Monday, extending a tenure that began somewhat by chance, survived blistering criticism from former President Donald Trump, and now positions the ex-investment banker to finish the most consequential revamp of monetary policy since the 1970s.
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Powell nomination relieves U.S. stock investors

Nov 22 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. POWELL NOMINATION RELIEVES U.S. STOCK INVESTORS (1010 EST/1510 GMT) The three major U.S. stock indexes are solidly higher in morning New York trading,...
