ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Traditional Norsk Christmas 2021

fargounderground.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 16th Annual Traditional Norsk Christmas Event, featuring a taste of fine Norwegian Christmas foods, is coming to Sons of Norway on December 4th!. Hosted...

fargounderground.com

Comments / 0

Related
stepoutbuffalo.com

Experience a Traditional German Christmas Market with Hofbräuhaus Buffalo’s Christkindlmarkt

This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. A fun, new tradition is coming to Buffalo for the first time ever! A German Christmas market will be outside of Hofbräuhaus for 3 weekends in December including horse carriage rides, Santa and Mrs. Claus, and other German Christmas traditions.
BUFFALO, NY
wfxb.com

The Carolina Opry Christmas Show of the South Is a Holiday Tradition for Many!

Audra talks with Delvin Choice and Tangena Church, two of the featured artists in The Carolina Opry Christmas Special! The Carolina Opry Christmas Special, often called “The Christmas Show of the South,” is in it’s 36th season. Seeing a show at the Carolina Opry has become a holiday tradition for many families. Reserve your seats for this year! The holiday schedule runs through January 2, 2022 with evening and matinee shows! To get your tickets, visit thecarolinaopry.com or call 1-800-843-6779.
FESTIVAL
WZOZ 103.1

Annual Holiday Tradition Back in Canastota to Celebrate Christmas with a Bang

The annual Holiday Parade of Lights is back for the Christmas season in Canastota and it'll end with a bang this year. Celebrate Christmas at the Holiday Parade of Lights and winter fireworks. The annual tradition began in Canastota in 2018 when a group of residents got together to host the yearly tradition. "It was so successful with hundreds of people, coming from all over, to enjoy the events during the day and the parade at night," said event coordinator Charlene Barres.
CANASTOTA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Norsk#Dance#Lefse#Norwegian#Concordia Language#The Sofn Youth Club
northwestgeorgianews.com

Oak Hill’s Victorian Christmas tours celebrate 19th century traditions

Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum will once again ring in the Christmas season with its seasonal tours. Friday and Saturday evenings starting Dec. 3, Oak Hill's Victorian Christmas Tours will offer a glimpse into holiday celebrations of the late 19th century. The Oak Hill home’s holiday decorations evoke...
LIFESTYLE
lascrucesbulletin.com

America’s Christmas and winter holiday traditions come from around the world

Here is a bit of history and/or folklore explaining some of the great mysteries surrounding holiday traditions. Santa Claus comes from Holland. Father Christmas is based on a real person, St. Nicholas, a Christian leader from Myra (in modern-day Turkey) in the fourth century AD. He wanted to give money to poor people without them knowing it was from him, so, one day, he climbed on the roof of a house and dropped a purse full of money down the chimney. (Another legend says one such purse landed in a sock hung by the fireplace to dry, and so was born the Christmas stocking.) Cartoonist Thomas Nast drew Santa Claus for Harper’s Weekly in 1862 as a small elf-like figure who supported the Union in the Civil War. Nast continued to draw Santa for 30 years, putting him first in a tan coat and then changing it to red. Starting in 1931, Coca Cola magazine ads illustrated by Michigan native Haddon Sundblom showed Santa as a kind, jolly figure in a red suit – the Santa we still see today. Sundblom was inspired by Clement Moore’s 1822 poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” according to www.coca-colacompany.com.
FESTIVAL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Music
WHYY

Philly’s traditional Christmas Village shines with a ‘liberating’ new attraction

Philadelphia’s Christmas Village is an annual holiday tradition. But this year, it’s going to look a little different. For the first time in its 14-year history, the holiday market at Love Park will feature a dedicated space for small businesses owned by Black and brown Philadelphians to sell their work. They’ll share three colorful converted shipping containers, painted by muralist Malachi Floyd, thanks to a new initiative funded by Philadelphia Parks & Recreation and Commerce department.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Fauquier Times-Democrat

A personal story: Childhood memories become sweet Christmas traditions

One of my most cherished toys as a child was a miniature tea set in a wicker carrying case with a gold clasp. My grandma gave it to me when I was 5 years old. Every time I was at her house we would play afternoon tea, filling the pot and cups with water so we actually had something to sip. This tea set was the beginning of my life-long love of the “art” of tea.
LIFESTYLE
fargounderground.com

Open Mic Night – Sons of Norway

Come out for a night of performances and connect with a supportive community of creative minds. Perform music, comedy, or poetry in this free all-ages open mic. Social distancing and masks are required. =====. The mission of Amped School of Music is to empower, connect, and celebrate musicians. We offer...
MUSIC
WYTV.com

Community members of all ages join in on annual Columbiana Christmas tradition

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Columbiana is ringing in the holiday season with a Christmas parade and tree lighting ceremony earlier this evening. The Columbiana Chamber of Commerce’s 21st annual Christmas parade is a tradition for many and a bittersweet one for people like Columbiana High School senior Madison Croake, who just marched in it for the last time.
COLUMBIANA, OH
NWI.com

'A Christmas Story Comes Home' exhibit a cherished tradition in Northwest Indiana

Some men are Baptists, others Catholics, Ralphie's Old Man an Oldsmobile man, but all can appreciate "A Christmas Story Comes Home." No one has to be triple-dog dared to visit the free exhibit that pays homage to Hammond native Jean Shepherd's "A Christmas Story," which has become as much of a cherished holiday tradition in the Region as watching the holiday classic during its 24-hour marathons on cable every Christmas.
INDIANA STATE
fargounderground.com

New Nordic Cuisine Exhibition Opens At The Hjemkomst Center

The Historical and Cultural Society of Clay County presents New Nordic Cuisine a traveling exhibition from the Museum of Danish America at the Hjemkomst Center. The exhibition will be on display on the 3rd -floor gallery from Saturday, November 20, until Sunday, January 9, 2022. Food is one aspect of...
CLAY COUNTY, MN
Chesterton Tribune

Twilight Parade returns as one of Chesterton’s Christmas season traditions

Chesterton is a town with a history of having its share of parades, but only the Twilight Parade has survived as an annual event to this day. Thousands of townspeople and visitors from around the Duneland and beyond are expected to gather downtown at 5:15 p.m. for the traditional parade on Nov. 27, the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The parade plays a feature role in the larger Hometown Holiday Celebration.
CHESTERTON, IN
Marin Independent Journal

Broadway star loses another role over her refusal get Covid-19 vaccines

Broadway star and Minnesota native Laura Osnes has lost yet another gig, apparently due to her refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccination. Osnes, 35, has been replaced by West End actor Frances Mayli McCann in London’s upcoming “Bonnie and Clyde In Concert,” according to a report in Deadline. The two-night-only, nearly sold out event, planned for Jan. 17 and 18, was set to reunite Osnes with actor Jeremy Jordan. The pair co-starred in the original 2011 Broadway production, which earned Osnes her first of two Tony nominations for best actress in a musical.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

Dad throws Brian Laundrie-themed party for daughter’s 1st birthday

A dad threw a Brian Laundrie themed buffet party as he celebrated his daughter’s first birthday. Pictures uploaded to Facebook show a skeleton lying on a table that’s been covered in pancetta. Cops found “skeletal” remains on October 20 in a Florida swamp that were positively identified as belonging to...
CELEBRATIONS
The Independent

People are appalled by video of millennials trying Cracker Barrel for the first time: ‘This is blasphemy’

A group of millennial journalists have sparked outrage on social media after compiling a video of their less-than-impressed reactions to trying Cracker Barrel menu items for the first time.On Thursday, Insider’s food section posted a video to Twitter titled: “Millennials try Cracker Barrel for the first time,” in which the New York City-based journalists revealed that they would be travelling to New Jersey to try the Southern-style restaurant chain’s most popular dishes.In the clip, the millennials then shared their first impressions of some of Cracker Barrel’s staples, such as the chicken ‘n dumplins, country fried steak, loaded hash brown...
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy