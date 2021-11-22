ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transplant surgery departmental leaders do not represent workforce demographics especially among women and underrepresented minorities – A retrospective analysis

By DocWire News Featured Reading
 7 days ago

Am J Surg. 2021 Nov 14:S0002-9610(21)00667-X. doi: 10.1016/j.amjsurg.2021.11.008. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: The diversity among surgical directors for liver, kidney, and pancreas transplant departments has not been previously evaluated. We aim to quantify the sex and racial demographics of transplant...

EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for "Deadly" Cancer

Determining who is at a genetically higher risk cancer is a tricky business; only a few cancers have a strong genetic link. Knowing more about who is predisposed may increase early detection of cancer. Recently, researchers have found that one blood type is associated with a higher risk of two particularly deadly types of cancer. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
#Transplantation#Retrospective#Liver#Optn#Srtr#Unos#Non Hispanic#Asian#Cox#Pmid
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
leedaily.com

Pfizer CEO’s Wife Is ‘Alive’ And Well, She Is Suffering from COVID-19 Vaccine

The Assertion the Wife of Pfizer’s Ceo Died as a Result of Covid-19 Vaccination Effects. After being criticized for spreading false information by erroneously reporting that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla had been arrested by the FBI this week, conservativebeaver.com has published another post alleging that Bourla’s wife, Myriam Bourla, has “died from complications of the COVID-19 vaccination.”
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
survivornet.com

Former Bank Director, 52, Kept Falling Asleep in Meetings, Then She Found Out She Had Multiple Myeloma; Coping with the Shock of a Cancer Diagnosis

Lisa Stephenson was shocked when she learned of her multiple myeloma diagnosis. She’d began falling asleep in board meetings, but the regular flyer and 70-hour-a-week worker didn’t think there was any serious underlying cause. Multiple myeloma is a blood cancer involving plasma cells – a certain kind of mature white...
EatThis

Coffee and Eggs Increase the Risk of This Serious Cancer, New Study Suggests

Sitting down to a breakfast of coffee and eggs might sound like a relaxing way to spend a morning off work (and it is). There's just some news worth hearing, if these are two pleasures you enjoy: A group of researchers says both eggs and coffee, along with two other common factors in many diets, have just been found to be associated with what's often a life-threatening type of cancer.
ScienceAlert

The Most Common Pain Relief Drug in The World Induces Risky Behavior, Study Finds

One of the most consumed drugs in the US – and the most commonly taken analgesic worldwide – could be doing a lot more than simply taking the edge off your headache, according to scientists. Acetaminophen, also known as paracetamol and sold widely under the brand names Tylenol and Panadol, also increases risk-taking, according to a study published in 2020 that measured changes in people's behavior when under the influence of the common over-the-counter medication. "Acetaminophen seems to make people feel less negative emotion when they consider risky activities – they just don't feel as scared," neuroscientist Baldwin Way from The Ohio...
Mic

Queer people may be more likely to contract COVID-19, new report finds

This week, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) released new data that looked at the risks and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the LGBTQ+ community, including those living with HIV. Among other things, the report found that LGBTQ+ folks are more likely to be vaccinated than the rest of the population — but they may also have been more likely to contract COVID-19 earlier in the pandemic.
Best Life

Taking Too Much of This Supplement Makes Your Cancer Risk Soar, Study Says

On top of a healthy diet, taking daily supplements can be an easy way to ensure your body gets enough of the vitamins and minerals it needs to function properly. It's also reasonably common: According to a recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 57.6 percent of U.S. adults had used one of the pills at any point in the past 30 days. But just like over-the-counter medicine, it's crucial to follow instructions whenever you're taking them to make sure you're not overdoing it. Research has shown that taking too much of one supplement in particular could increase the risk of one type of cancer. Read on to see why you should double-check your daily dosages.
Knowridge Science Report

This common arthritis drug may save lives in COVID

In a recent study published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, researchers found hospitalized patients with COVID-19 who received the rheumatoid arthritis drug baricitinib, in combination with the standard of care, died less often than those receiving only the standard of care. The study is from Vanderbilt University. One author is...
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PsyPost

Transcranial brain stimulation can reduce disgust and moral rigidity — especially among people with obsessive-compulsive traits

An experiment published in the journal Clinical Psychological Science found that inhibition of the insula using transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) reduces both self-reported disgust and moral rigidity. Notably, these effects were amplified among individuals with obsessive-compulsive traits, suggesting that tDCS might help alleviate symptoms among people with obsessive-compulsive disorder.
MedicalXpress

Well-known drug could help the most severely affected COVID-19 patients in intensive-care departments

Mortality rates for corona patients requiring mechanical ventilation is around 50%, and there are only a few effective treatment options. However, new research results indicate that a well-known drug, already being used at hospitals, could improve the course of these critically ill patients. The study has just been published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.
McKnight's

‘Fully vaccinated’ may be moving target in face of breakthroughs, omicron

More than a week after federal health officials greenlighted booster shots for all American adults, questions remain about what it means to be “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19 — and whether that definition might change for healthcare workers regulated by a federal vaccine mandate. The uncertainty looms as nursing homes and...
