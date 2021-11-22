ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utilization of glucocorticoids among White and Black patients with systemic lupus erythematosus: Observations from the enrollment visit of a prospective registry

Lupus. 2021 Nov 21:9612033211055817. doi: 10.1177/09612033211055817. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Black patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) face higher rates of morbidity and mortality compared to White patients. Long-term glucocorticoid use has been associated with worse health outcomes among patients with SLE. We sought to quantify chronic glucocorticoid use among...

docwirenews.com

Identification of Peptides as Novel Inhibitors to Target IFN-γ, IL-3, and TNF-α in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Biomed Res Int. 2021 Nov 13;2021:1124055. doi: 10.1155/2021/1124055. eCollection 2021. Autoimmune disorder is a chronic immune imbalance which is developed through a series of pathways. The defect in B cells, T cells, and lack of self-tolerance has been greatly associated with the onset of many types of autoimmune complications including rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), multiple sclerosis, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. The SLE is an autoimmune disease with a common type of lupus that causes tissue and organ damage due to the wide spread of inflammation. In the current study, twenty anti-inflammatory peptides derived from plant and animal sources were docked as ligands or peptides counter to proinflammatory cytokines. Interferon gamma (IFN-γ), interleukin 3 (IL-3), and tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNF-α) were targeted in this study as these are involved in the pathogenesis of SLE in many clinical studies. Two docking approaches (i.e., protein-ligand docking and peptide-protein docking) were employed in this study using Molecular Operating Environment (MOE) software and HADDOCK web server, respectively. Amongst docked twenty peptides, the peptide DEDTQAMMPFR with S-score of -11.3018 and HADDOCK score of -10.3 ± 2.5 kcal/mol showed the best binding interactions and energy validation with active amino acids of IFN-γ protein in both docking approaches. Depending upon these results, this peptide could be used as a potential drug candidate to target IFN-γ, IL-3, and TNF-α proteins to control inflammatory events. Other peptides (i.e., QEPQESQQ and FRDEHKK) also revealed good binding affinity with IFN-γ with S-scores of -10.98 and -10.55, respectively. Similarly, the peptides KHDRGDEF, FRDEHKK, and QEPQESQQ showed best binding interactions with IL-3 with S-scores of -8.81, -8.64, and -8.17, respectively.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

A nationwide analysis of pancreatic cancer trial enrollment reveals disparities and participation problems

Surgery. 2021 Nov 26:S0039-6060(21)00983-1. doi: 10.1016/j.surg.2021.10.023. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Our research group recently surveyed the clinical trial landscape in pancreatic adenocarcinoma and identified 430 active trials. These represent an opportunity to expand treatment options for patients with pancreatic adenocarcinoma. Our primary objective was to detail clinical trial participation among patients with pancreatic adenocarcinoma. Our secondary objective was to evaluate survival.
CANCER
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS
The Independent

Vaccinated patients are dying of Covid due to waning immunity, says Dr Susan Hopkins

Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health
Diseases & Treatments
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Coffee and Eggs Increase the Risk of This Serious Cancer, New Study Suggests

Sitting down to a breakfast of coffee and eggs might sound like a relaxing way to spend a morning off work (and it is). There's just some news worth hearing, if these are two pleasures you enjoy: A group of researchers says both eggs and coffee, along with two other common factors in many diets, have just been found to be associated with what's often a life-threatening type of cancer.
CANCER
ScienceAlert

The Most Common Pain Relief Drug in The World Induces Risky Behavior, Study Finds

One of the most consumed drugs in the US – and the most commonly taken analgesic worldwide – could be doing a lot more than simply taking the edge off your headache, according to scientists. Acetaminophen, also known as paracetamol and sold widely under the brand names Tylenol and Panadol, also increases risk-taking, according to a study published in 2020 that measured changes in people's behavior when under the influence of the common over-the-counter medication. "Acetaminophen seems to make people feel less negative emotion when they consider risky activities – they just don't feel as scared," neuroscientist Baldwin Way from The Ohio...
HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

South African medical association says Omicron variant causes 'mild disease'

Johannesburg [South Africa], November 27 (ANI/Sputnik): The new Omicron variant of the coronavirus results in mild disease, without prominent syndromes, Angelique Coetzee, the chairwoman of the South African Medical Association, told Sputnik on Saturday. The World Health Organization (WHO) identified on Friday the new South African strain as one of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Taking Too Much of This Supplement Makes Your Cancer Risk Soar, Study Says

On top of a healthy diet, taking daily supplements can be an easy way to ensure your body gets enough of the vitamins and minerals it needs to function properly. It's also reasonably common: According to a recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 57.6 percent of U.S. adults had used one of the pills at any point in the past 30 days. But just like over-the-counter medicine, it's crucial to follow instructions whenever you're taking them to make sure you're not overdoing it. Research has shown that taking too much of one supplement in particular could increase the risk of one type of cancer. Read on to see why you should double-check your daily dosages.
CANCER
Knowridge Science Report

This common arthritis drug may save lives in COVID

In a recent study published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, researchers found hospitalized patients with COVID-19 who received the rheumatoid arthritis drug baricitinib, in combination with the standard of care, died less often than those receiving only the standard of care. The study is from Vanderbilt University. One author is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

Study: COVID-19 protection wanes after two doses of Pfizer vaccine

Protection can gradually fade after a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, which suggests that a booster shot might be necessary, researchers report. They analyzed data from more than 80,000 adults in Israel, average age 44, who had no previous evidence of infection and who had received a PCR test at least three weeks after their second shot of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.
INDUSTRY
ScienceAlert

Molecule Derived From Poisonous Plant Blocks All SARS-CoV-2 Variants in Cell Cultures

The plant-based antiviral agent thapsigargin (TG), derived from a group of poisonous plants known as 'deadly carrots', appears to be effective against all variants of SARS-CoV-2 in the lab – and that includes the quick-spreading Delta variant. A previous study published in February demonstrated that TG can be effective against a host of viruses. Now, this latest work by the same research team confirms that the antiviral also isn't being outflanked as SARS-CoV-2 evolves. With the emergence of new variants an ongoing possibility, it's intriguing to observe the continuous efficacy of TG. In tests on cell cultures in the lab, doses of TG delivered...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Doctors warn hospital labour wards are at breaking point as pregnant women who refuse Covid jabs plunge maternity services into 'crisis' with healthy mothers being 'abandoned' mid-labour, midwives self-isolating and birth units forced to close

The growing number of unvaccinated pregnant women with Covid on labour wards is pushing some maternity services to the brink, NHS doctors have warned. Senior midwives and obstetricians have revealed that units in certain areas are in a 'crisis situation', where already time-stretched staff are being forced to abandon healthy women mid-labour in order to tend to the complex needs of Covid-positive expectant mothers.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

