ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Thanksgiving travel to return to pre-pandemic levels

By Katie Akin
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jytc0_0d41z88B00

Thanksgiving travel is likely to return to pre-pandemic levels this year, travel experts say, including a resurgence of crowds and traffic.

The Des Moines International Airport expects “a significant increase in passenger traffic compared to 2020, possibly even edging ahead of 2019,” spokesperson Kayla Kovarna said.

“Local TSA officials are predicting approximately 21,100 passengers coming through the checkpoint between Wednesday and Sunday,” Kovarna said in an email. “Iowans can fly to 27 nonstop destinations out of Des Moines International this year, that is a 28% increase in nonstop options compared to 2019.”

National groups also predicted a return to normal traffic this year for both air and land travel. AAA expects travel will be “within 5% of pre-pandemic levels in 2019.”

“Now that the borders are open and new health and safety guidelines are in place, travel is once again high on the list for Americans who are ready to reunite with their loved ones for the holiday,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel.

There could be additional complications for holiday travelers by air. American Airlines canceled over 1,000 flights in late October due to workforce shortages and weather issues . Southwest also had widespread cancellations in October, though the company said it was a domino effect from inclement weather , rather than a staffing shortage issue. Both airlines have introduced staff incentives to ensure they are fully staffed through the holidays.

Kovarna said the Des Moines airport does not anticipate “more cancellations or delays beyond normal operations this holiday travel season.”

AAA also warned of more traffic on the roads, especially compared to 2020. They forecast 48.3 million Americans will travel by car this year, up nearly 4 million from last year.

“Thanksgiving is one of the busiest holidays for road trips and this year will be no different even during the pandemic,” said INRIX Transportation Analyst Bob Pishue. “Drivers around major metros must be prepared for significant delays, especially Wednesday afternoon.”

Travel experts urged patience and planning ahead.

Kovarna recommended that travelers through the Des Moines airport arrive earlier than usual to accommodate longer lines at security and at the gate. AAA advises booking flights and driving during “non-peak travel periods.

“It’s also great to remember that everyone is doing their best to get you to where you need to go as quickly and efficiently as possible,” Kovarna said.

The post Thanksgiving travel to return to pre-pandemic levels appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

Comments / 0

Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Casey’s now being sued over wages paid to pizza-delivery drivers

A second lawsuit that alleges Iowa pizza-delivery drivers are being shortchanged on their wages has been filed in U.S. District Court. Recently, a lawsuit was filed alleging Iowa delivery drivers working for Domino’s Pizza were effectively earning 35 cents an hour because the company wasn’t fairly compensating the workers for the use of their own […] The post Casey’s now being sued over wages paid to pizza-delivery drivers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
LAW
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Why Moderna won’t share rights to the COVID-19 vaccine with the government that paid for its development

A quiet monthslong legal fight between the U.S. National Institutes of Health and drugmaker Moderna over COVID-19 vaccine patents recently burst into public view. The outcome of the battle has important implications, not only for efforts to contain the pandemic but more broadly for drugs and vaccines that could be critical for future public health […] The post Why Moderna won’t share rights to the COVID-19 vaccine with the government that paid for its development appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Dubuque, Johnson and rural counties fuel new COVID uptick

New, confirmed coronavirus cases are rising again in Iowa despite dwindling or stagnant infection rates in some of the state’s largest counties. One reason is Dubuque County, where the two-week infection rate doubled in the past month, according to state data. “I know we are not plateauing yet this week, and I don’t know what’s […] The post Dubuque, Johnson and rural counties fuel new COVID uptick appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DUBUQUE, IA
CBS Baltimore

Last Minute Holiday Travelers Head Out Of BWI Airport

LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — BWI Airport was pretty much a ghost town on Thanksgiving Day but there were still travelers there catching last-minute flights. Travelers like Dwayne Barrett of Texas enjoy last-minute travel. “The planes are never crowded,” Barrett said. “TSA doesn’t have lines and usually the flights are cheaper.” People at the airport on Thanksgiving Day said things were slow. “There weren’t any parking spaces available in the hourly parking, which is crazy, but it’s not very busy here,” Beth Plummer of Annapolis said. “It seems kind of deserted.” The day before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the...
LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
FOX 16 News

Will flight restrictions help as new virus variant emerges?

(AP) A new coronavirus variant identified in South Africa is leading to a new round of travel restrictions just as many had finally begun to ease. The risks of the variant, called omicron, are largely unknown. But the World Health Organization has called it a “variant of concern” and governments around the world are not waiting for scientists to better […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

United Airlines Will No Longer Fly to These 11 Cities, Starting Nov. 30

As air travel soars while the threat of COVID recedes, would-be travelers are facing a new threat: flight cancellations. In early October, Southwest canceled nearly 2,000 flights, and less than a month later over the Halloween weekend, American Airlines did the same, stranding passengers across the country. Mass flight cancellations have created chaos at a number of U.S. airports over the last few months, and unfortunately, experts have said the situation might get even worse in the coming months. In fact, United Airlines is now cutting entire routes to 11 different cities, starting this month. Read on to find out what cities will no longer be serviced by this airline.
ECONOMY
Matt Lillywhite

A Massive Storm Will Hit The East Coast Soon

A giant storm is expected to hit New York, Massachusetts, and several other states, according to the National Weather Service. "This storm system is set to strengthen quickly during the day Friday as an upper-level low deepens over the Northeast. On the northern side of this upper low, periods of snow are expected with the heaviest totals taking shape over northern New England."
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Weather#Tsa#Iowans#Americans#Aaa Travel#Southwest#Inrix
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Payments: Know The Cash Boosts Scheduled Before Christmas

U.S. citizens will get a financial boost ahead of Christmas. The governments of several U.S. states have decided to issue stimulus checks to their residents. The additional monetary support will be a welcome relief for the citizens before the holidays. According to an article published by MARCA on November 26, the government authorities have planned to provide these benefits as universal basic income.
ECONOMY
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Reynolds ‘confident’ U.S. Treasury will approve her use of COVID-19 aid for staff salaries

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday she is “very, very confident” her use of nearly $450,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds for staff salaries will be approved by the U.S. Treasury. A state audit released Nov. 15 found that the governor’s office had not provided documentation necessary to show the employees were “substantially dedicated” to […] The post Reynolds ‘confident’ U.S. Treasury will approve her use of COVID-19 aid for staff salaries appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Iowa Capital Dispatch

U.S. vaccine rollout was close to optimal at reducing deaths and infections

By Audrey L. McCombs and Claus Kadelka The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s plan for who gets vaccines and in what order saved nearly as many lives and prevented nearly as many infections as a theoretically perfect rollout, according to a new mathematical model we developed to assess the rollout of COVID–19 inoculations in […] The post U.S. vaccine rollout was close to optimal at reducing deaths and infections appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
HEALTH
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Davenport banker accused of fraud in million-dollar scheme targeting the SBA

An Iowa banking executive, accused of attempting to defraud the Small Business Administration through a scheme involving millions of dollars, has pleaded guilty to a charge of wire fraud. Larry Charles Henson of Davenport, the former president and chairman of the now-shuttered Valley Bank in Moline, Illinois, is expected to be sentenced March 8. He […] The post Davenport banker accused of fraud in million-dollar scheme targeting the SBA appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DAVENPORT, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Gingerich hit with another $40,000 in fines over Iowa puppy mill

Iowa regulators have imposed an additional $40,000 in fines against a former Wayne County puppy mill operator. In September, federal authorities took Daniel Gingerich, owner of Maple Hill Puppies, to civil court in an effort to shut down his rural Iowa dog-breeding operation. That effort recently culminated with Gingerich surrendering more than 500 dogs to […] The post Gingerich hit with another $40,000 in fines over Iowa puppy mill appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa puppy-mill dogs were sold at ‘Luxury Puppies’ and other upscale retailers

Before federal authorities moved to shut down a rural Iowa puppy mill, hundreds of dogs that were bred and sold in what prosecutors called filthy, dangerous conditions wound up at upscale pet retailers in Florida, New York, Nevada and other states. Using federal veterinary records, the Iowa-based nonprofit Bailing Out Benji has tracked 498 of […] The post Iowa puppy-mill dogs were sold at ‘Luxury Puppies’ and other upscale retailers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Man convicted in shootout accuses police of hiding video evidence

A Polk County man convicted of participating in a rolling shootout is now challenging that conviction in court by arguing police and prosecutors deliberately concealed video evidence demonstrating his innocence. In May 2020, Austin J. Mallory was arrested by Des Moines police after he and others were involved in a shooting. According to court records, […] The post Man convicted in shootout accuses police of hiding video evidence appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

House Democrats pass Biden’s $1.85 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ plan

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Democrats united around a landmark $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill on Friday, sending the major plank of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda to the Senate. Democratic leaders in the House heralded the 220-213 near party-line vote on the so-called Build Back Better bill, touting its provisions on child care, education, […] The post House Democrats pass Biden’s $1.85 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ plan appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Des Moines man identified as ‘Co-Conspirator No. 1’ in SBA fraud case

The Iowa finance executive who allegedly conspired with others to defraud the Small Business Administration has been identified in court records as Michael Barry Slater of Des Moines. Slater is the founder and president of Vital Financial Services, a lending service provider based in Clive. He pleaded guilty this week to a charge of conspiracy […] The post Des Moines man identified as ‘Co-Conspirator No. 1’ in SBA fraud case appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Swift Pork Co. accused of discouraging workers’ use of family medical leave

An Iowa man is suing Swift Pork Co., alleging it discourages workers from taking advantage of the federal Family and Medical Leave Act. The lawsuit, filed this week in U.S. District Court on behalf of Swift employee Raymond Black of Wapello County, seeks unspecified damages for alleged FMLA violations. Black’s lawsuit alleges that in 2018, […] The post Swift Pork Co. accused of discouraging workers’ use of family medical leave appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WAPELLO COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Reynolds ‘disappointed’ in ruling on transgender Medicaid coverage

A Polk County judge has ruled that a state law denying Medicaid coverage for gender-confirmation surgery violates the Iowa Constitution and the Iowa Civil Rights Act. A spokesman for Gov. Kim Reynolds said Monday the governor “is disappointed in today’s decision and disagrees with the district court’s ruling on Medicaid coverage for transgender reassignment surgeries.” The spokesman said the governor’s staff is […] The post Reynolds ‘disappointed’ in ruling on transgender Medicaid coverage appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
POLK COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

CVS sometimes forces people to use its pharmacies. Now the Supreme Court will weigh in

CVS Health and other massive corporations often use their pharmacy middleman subsidiaries to force people to get the most expensive class of drugs from the businesses’ own mail-order pharmacies. Some call the practice “patient steering.” CVS and companies such as UnitedHealth and ExpressScripts/Cigna say the arrangements save patients money. But some patients, oncologists and other […] The post CVS sometimes forces people to use its pharmacies. Now the Supreme Court will weigh in appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ECONOMY
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
442K+
Views
ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy