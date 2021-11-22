ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans QB Tyrod Taylor credits OC Tim Kelly with good game plan against the Titans

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Houston Texans managed to pull off the upset with a 22-13 win over the Tennessee Titans Sunday afternoon at Nissan Stadium.

The Texans snapped their eight-game losing streak to improve their record to 2-8. The Titans took a hit but still are poised to dominate the rest of the AFC South and contend for the No. 1 seed in the conference with their 8-3 record.

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor did not have a turnover at all, which was quite the turnaround given his last outing against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9 resulted in three interceptions. It was also interesting given the rainy conditions that overtook Nissan Stadium starting in the first quarter.

Taylor, who went 14-of-24 for 107 yards and rushed six times for 28 yards and two touchdowns, credits offensive coordinator Tim Kelly for coming up with a game plan to attack the Titans.

“I think it definitely added to it, but it was also just the flow of the game,” Taylor said. “And obviously when you get conditions like this, some stuff you’re comfortable with, some stuff you have to get away from until the conditions slow down a little bit. I think Coach Kelly did a great job calling the game today, putting guys in the right position to go out and make plays.”

Taylor also gave credit to the offensive line as he was able to survey the field and scramble out to make plays without having to be affected too much by the Tennessee pass rush.

“The guys up front did a great job handling their front seven,” said Taylor. “The receivers made plays on the back end when the option presented itself.”

Houston gets back in action in Week 12 with an encounter with another 2-8 team, the New York Jets, who will visit NRG Stadium Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time. The roof should be closed, which means the Texans won’t have to deal with any rain.

