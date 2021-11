LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid veterans and their families gathered at the American Legion Post on Main Street Nov. 11 to honor those who served in the military. American Legion members held ceremonies at other places in the village and town earlier that day in honor of Veterans Day. They lowered a flag honoring Cyril Levitt and raised a flag honoring Charles Walker at the Adirondack Community Church; at Elderwood of Uihlein at Lake Placid, a flag honoring Lawrence Maxwell was lowered and a flag honoring William Dennebaum was raised; a flag honoring William McCalvin at Adirondack Health was lowered and a flag was raised honoring Joel Mayberry; and at the North Elba cemetery, the old flag was lowered and a new flag was raised.

