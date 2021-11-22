ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharnext Appoints Dr. Burkhard Blank as New Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research & Development

Dr. Burkhard Blank brings more than 25 years of industry experience and will support the ongoing PREMIER pivotal Phase III trial for lead candidate PXT3003 to treat Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Type 1A ('CMT1A') PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Pharnext SA (FR0011191287 - ALPHA) (the 'Company'), an...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Internal Medicine#Drugs#Pxt3003#Pharnext Sa#Pleotherapy#Tm#Cmo#Acorda Therapeutics#Ema#Boehringer Ingelheim#Herantis Pharma#Mersana Therapeutics
