ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Gungnir Drills 10 Metres Grading 1.74% Nickel at Lappvattnet

clevelandstar.com
 6 days ago

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG)(OTC PINK:ASWRF) ('Gungnir' or the 'Company') is very pleased to report further drill results at the Company's Lappvattnet nickel deposit in Sweden. Today's results are from drill hole LAP21-13 which cut nickel mineralization starting in the first box of...

www.clevelandstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
resourceworld.com

Fokus Mining drills 99 metres of 1.43 g/t AuEq at Galloway, Quebec

Fokus Mining Corp. [FKM-TSXV; F7E1-FSE] reported partial results from the Hendrick zone, located in the southern axis of the Golden Triangle area of the 100%-optioned, 2,865.54-hectare Galloway project 25 km west of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. Reported results are located approximately 400 metres north of the previous Hendrick intersections, suggesting a thickness...
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

i-80 Gold Intersects High-Grade Gold in Expansion Drilling at Granite Creek

First four holes return 14.7 g/t Au over 10.2 m, 16.3 g/t Au over 7.1 m, 12.8 g/t Au over 6.1 m, & 16.5 g/t Au over 5.3m. i-80 GOLD CORP. (TSX:IAU) (OTCQX:IAUCF) (“i-80”, or the “Company”) is pleased to announce positive results from the ongoing surface drill program, that includes step-out drilling at depth, at the Company’s Granite Creek Property (“Granite Creek” or “the Property”) located in Humboldt County, Nevada.
INDUSTRY
resourceworld.com

Royal Fox drills 8.0 metres of 5.88 g/t gold at Philibert, Quebec

Royal Fox Gold Inc. [FOXG-TSXV] reported assay results from the 2021 diamond drilling campaign and results from historically drilled core not previously sampled on the Philibert gold deposit, Chibougamau, Quebec. A first set of results was published on Oct. 19, 2021. Highlights (grades uncut; core lengths) included DDH PB-21-317 that...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grading System#Nickel#Global Economy#Surrey#Gungnir Resources Inc#Gug#Company
resourceworld.com

FPX Nickel rallies on Decar, B.C., drilling news,

FPX Nickel Corp. [TSXV-FPX] shares rallied Monday after the company released additional drill results from its wholly-owned Decar nickel district in central British Columbia. The Decar Nickel District is a greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a naturally-occurring nickel-iron alloy called awaruite. Covering 245 square kilometres, it represents a promising target for bulk tonnage, open pit mining, the company has said.
MARKETS
resourceworld.com

Bonterra drills 1.4 metres of 50.0 g/t gold at Gladiator, Quebec

Bonterra Resources Inc. [BTR-TSXV; BONXF-OTCQX; 9BR2-FSE] reported results from the ongoing expansion diamond drilling at its 100%-owned Gladiator project located 170 km northeast of Val d’Or, Quebec. The focus of this exploration campaign is on expanding the size and scope of the Gladiator gold deposit and supplementing the recently updated...
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Alpha Lithium drills 352 metres of 351 mg/L Li at Totillar Salar, Argentina

Alpha Lithium Corp. [ALLI-TSXV; ALLIF-OTC; 2P61-FSE reported drill results from its original six-well program, an essential component of its initial exploration campaign on the 100%-owned, 27,500-hectare, Tolillar Salar in Salta Province, Argentina. The objectives for the initial campaign were to improve understanding of the conceptual hydrogeological model of the salar...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Fabled Definition Drilling Continues To Define New Gold Bearing Zone with Broad 42.9 Meters Gold Intercept Containing High Grade Intervals

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November, 16, 2021 / Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB: FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) announces the results of surface diamond drilling from the upgraded 14,400 -meter drill program on the "Santa Maria" Property in Parral, Mexico.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Industry
resourceworld.com

Forum optionee Rio Tinto drills 42.25 metres of 0.15% copper at Janice Lake, Saskatchewan

Forum Energy Metals Corp. [FMC-TSXV; FDCFF-OTC; F3E-FSE] reported the final set of assay results from Rio Tinto Exploration Canada’s (RTEC) summer drill program at the Rafuse target on Forum’s 100%-owned Janice Lake copper/silver project in Saskatchewan. RTEC reports that it has spent $14-million in exploration expenditures to date, which exceeds...
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Metallica Metals drills 34.9 metres of 1.11 g/t gold at Starr project, Ontario

Metallica Metals Corp. [MM-CSE; MTALF-OTC; SY7P-FSE] reported assay results from the first three diamond drill holes (STR21-001 to 003) completed to validate high-grade gold mineralization at the Starr gold-silver project in the Thunder Bay mining district of northern Ontario. The project, which the company has the right to earn up...
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Surge Copper drills 422 metres of 0.52% CuEq at Ootsa, British Columbia

Surge Copper Corp. [SURG-TSXV; GRJVF-OTC] has released complete assay results for hole S21-268 from the company’s 100%-owned Ootsa property 120 km south of Houston, British Columbia, and an update on the company’s continuing resource update for the Ootsa property. The company previously released the results for the top portion of hole S21-268 on October 12, 2021.
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

Tempus drills 1.5 metres of 4.25 g/t gold at Elizabeth property, British Columbia

Tempus Resources Ltd. [TMRR-TSXV; TMR-ASX] reported further assay results from drill holes from its Elizabeth gold project in British Columbia. Drill holes being reported in this release are EZ-21-15, EZ-21-16, EZ-21-17, EZ-21-18 and EZ-21-19. The drill holes targeted the SW vein at a vertical depth below 200 metres and the Blue vein (EZ-21-19).
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Cassiar Gold drills 23.2 metres of 3.56 g/t gold at Cassiar, British Columbia

Cassiar Gold Corp. [GLDC-TSXV; MARFF-OTCQB] has released assay results from an additional four diamond drill holes at the Taurus deposit located in the 100%-owned Cassiar North project area of the company’s flagship Cassiar gold property 70 miles south of Watson Lake, near Cassiar, Northern British Columbia, Canada. The Taurus deposit...
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Snowline Gold drills 13.7 g/t gold over 3.6 metres at Einarson, Yukon

Snowline Gold Corp. [SGD-CSE; SNWGF-OTC] reported additional assay results from Phase I drilling at the Jupiter zone on its district-scale Einarson gold project in the Yukon Territory, Canada. The highlight is Hole J-21-015, collared 153 metres northwest of previous holes J-21-010 to J-21-013. Hole J-21-015 intersected a large, sulphide-bearing quartz-carbonate...
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Evergold’s Golden Lion Drilling Yields the Highest Grades Yet Seen on the Property

Evergold Corp. (“Evergold” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:EVER, WKN:A2PTHZ) is pleased to report by far the highest grades of gold, silver, zinc and lead ever achieved in drilling at the GL1 Main target, located on the Company’s Golden Lion property in the Toodoggone epithermal district, northern British Columbia, Canada. Assay results for drill section 23-24-25 (Figure 1), encompassing the final 3 holes of the program, definitively establish that the GL1 Main Zone carries high grades of gold, silver and base metals within a broader envelope of moderate grade mineralization, with intercepts commencing just below surface and extending to at least 190 metres down-dip to the northeast, the deepest drilled to date. The zone remains open for further expansion and follow up will be a priority for the 2022 season. The Company is well financed and has working capital of $3.1 million.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Element 29 drills 418 metres of 0.51% CuEq at Elida Copper, Peru

Element 29 Resources Inc. [ECU-TSXV; EMTRF-OTCQB] reported results from the next two drill holes of a seven-hole, 4,500-metre drilling program in progress at its 100%-owned Elida Copper Project in central Peru. Richard Osmond, Chairman and Interim CEO, commented, “Following the results of the first two drill holes at Elida, we...
INDUSTRY
resourceworld.com

Search Minerals drills 38.32 metres of 240 ppm dysprosium at Deep Fox, Labrador

Search Minerals Inc. [SMY-TSXV; SHCMF-OTC] reported assays for Phase 3 drill holes on its Deep Fox critical rare earth elements (CREE) property, southeast Labrador. Assays from all 38 drill holes show significant CREE throughout the mineralized zone and mineralization has been observed in all levels (25m, 50m, 100m, 150m, 200m).
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
scitechdaily.com

New World Record: Almost 30% Efficiency for Next-Generation Tandem Solar Cells

Three HZB teams led by Prof. Christiane Becker, Prof. Bernd Stannowski and Prof. Steve Albrecht have jointly managed to increase the efficiency of perovskite silicon tandem solar cells fabricated completely at HZB to a new record value of 29.80 %. The value has now been officially certified and is documented in the NREL-charts. This brings the 30 percent mark within reach.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy