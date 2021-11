The Crypto Fear and Greed Index has dropped into Fear territory, as 141,000 BTC are set to hit the market. The website Alternative.me tracks the overall market sentiment for crypto assets with their Fear and Greed Index on a scale from 0 to 100. The index is a popular metric used by many traders to assess the potential next market direction, but is somewhat ambivalent. A Fear score (less than 50) could mean that crypto assets are oversold, while a Greed score (more than 50) could mean that bulls get too greedy and the market is headed for a correction.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO