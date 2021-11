Kim Kardashian has reportedly not been swayed to reconsider her divorce from Kanye West after the rapper made claims that God would "bring them back together." In a post shared to his Instagram Story earlier this week, the 44-year-old quoted an article from TMZ alongside a throwback photo of him and his estranged wife kissing. The throwback post came just a few days after he made a public speech about his plans to keep his family together and "change the narrative" around his marriage.

