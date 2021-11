WILMINGTON, MA — Santa and his elves have reserved Thursday, December 2, 2021, from 6pm to 7:30pm, to visit with Wilmington boys and girls. Join us in Wilmington Town Hall (Room 9) as we welcome this holiday season with the Annual Santa’s Workshop. Don’t forget to bring your camera to capture this special moment! Masks are required for all attendees.

WILMINGTON, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO