20+ matching family holiday pajamas that are perfect for photos and cozy time

We can't lie to you—the idea of matching family holiday pajamas gets us all sorts of giddy inside. They're the perfect early holiday present for kids to wear on holiday mornings and the best excuse to wear loungewear all day long. (Also, what makes better card attire than family Christmas pajamas?)

In recent years, tons of awesome brands have jumped on the bandwagon. And while it's hard to pick favorites, we've rounded up a variety of offerings from all over including Hanna Andersson, The Children's Place, Amazon and more. Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah or just want to snuggle up in some winter-themed jammies, there's something for you.

So snuggle up next to the fire, grab some hot chocolate ☕, and get ready to rock these comfy, cozy matching PJs this holiday season.