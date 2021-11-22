ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

20+ matching family holiday pajamas that are perfect for photos and cozy time

By Sara Goldstein
Motherly
Motherly
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mL8Fy_0d41tktU00

We independently select and share the products we love—and may receive a commission if you choose to buy. You’ve got this.

We can't lie to you—the idea of matching family holiday pajamas gets us all sorts of giddy inside. They're the perfect early holiday present for kids to wear on holiday mornings and the best excuse to wear loungewear all day long. (Also, what makes better card attire than family Christmas pajamas?)

In recent years, tons of awesome brands have jumped on the bandwagon. And while it's hard to pick favorites, we've rounded up a variety of offerings from all over including Hanna Andersson, The Children's Place, Amazon and more. Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah or just want to snuggle up in some winter-themed jammies, there's something for you.

So snuggle up next to the fire, grab some hot chocolate ☕, and get ready to rock these comfy, cozy matching PJs this holiday season.

Comments / 0

Related
Motherly

20 of our favorite gifts for 4-year-olds–from the practical to the fun

Fresh off toddlerhood, four-year-olds are blossoming into fully independent kids with lots of opinions. They've got their own interests and ideas and won't hesitate to tell you exactly what they want as gifts. However, helpful as that may be, they're also fickle little characters who change their minds every half hour. So it's smart to do a bit of your own research, right?
KIDS
Motherly

19 Montessori inspired toys that will grow with your child

This article was originally published in July 2018. It has been updated. We independently select and share the products we love—and may receive a commission if you choose to buy. You’ve got this. Children can learn so much through play. Unstructured play benefits kids' mental and physical health—it helps them...
KIDS
Motherly

35+ unique gifts (for the entire family!) you won’t see on any other gift guide

We independently select and share the products we love—and may receive a commission if you choose to buy. You’ve got this. We get it. You want to give ever member of your family unique holiday gifts that show them just how much you care about them, but also ones that you're sure they'll love to open. But #momlife has made it hard to stay on top of the latest trends. (Been there, done that, mama.)
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Pajamas#Christmas Pajamas#Hanukkah#Holiday Season#The Children S Place
veranda.com

The 12 Best Pajamas for Cozy Winter Nights

As the days get shorter and the evenings longer and temperatures begin to creep down, we begin dreaming of long evenings by a towering fire with a good book and a glass of wine. What better to curl up in than a great set of button-down pajamas or a fabulous silk nightgown or caftan?
APPAREL
KRQE News 13

The best matching family Christmas pajamas sale

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best matching family Christmas pajamas for sale? Nothing can get a family into the holiday spirit quite like waking up on Christmas morning wearing matching family Christmas pajamas. Not only do they encourage unity and togetherness, but matching pajamas also elevate the […]
RELATIONSHIPS
ValleyCentral

Whataburger debuts new holiday sweater, pajamas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — If you’re out of ideas for what to give the Whataburger fan in your family or looking for a Texas-centric gift for your friend, how about some Whataburger PJs? The popular Texas-based burger chain has released its new holiday catalog filled with plenty of new apparel styles with the trademark diamond flying orange […]
HOUSTON, TX
Columbian

Check It Out: Perfect picks for pajama party

Can you still have a pajama party if you’re the only guest? I think you can, so that’s what I’ll be doing tonight, hosting and attending a pj party of one. What’s not to love about pajamas? Soft? Check. Warm? Check. The perfect wardrobe for chilly autumn evenings? Check, check, check. It doesn’t surprise me one bit that National Family PJ Day is celebrated in November. Sure, you can wear them all year long (just go short in the summer), but they’re best when the temperature drops. Add a cup of hot cocoa and a fuzzy blanket, and I’m a happy human.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Amazon
themanual.com

The 10 Best Christmas Pajamas for a Festive Holiday

When it comes to humorous, festive Christmas apparel, ugly Christmas sweaters tend to steal the spotlightf but Christmas pajamas play a starring role for many guys as well. Though you may not have the opportunity to sport your jolly Christmas pajamas at a work party or holiday gathering with friends, they can be a special way to enjoy the Christmas season at home with your family.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Motherly

12 holiday cards that keep it real in 2021

They say you should never compare your behind the scenes to someone else's highlight reel. And if Instagram is the highlight reel, Christmas cards are the Academy Award winning film. The go-to look is perfection meets overachievement and to be honest, you and I both know that's not true. 2021...
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

This Cozy Merch Is The Perfect Gift For Your Dunkin' Obsessed Friend

With the holidays coming up, many of us are trying to start crossing people off of our gift list. And this year, Dunkin' is making holiday shopping easier than ever with the launch of its cute and colorful new merch. The company has just released a collection loaded with the perfect new items to get cozy in this holiday season, including great giftable items like sweatpants featuring the famous Dunkin' logo, a warm Dunkin' Sprinkles Wearable Blanket, and a set of fuzzy slippers in the brand's iconic orange and pink colors. These new items will be available for a limited time online at Shop Dunkin beginning on November 18 at noon EST.
BEAUTY & FASHION
cambridgema.gov

Pajama Story Time (Virtual)

We invite children and their grown-ups to join us from home for 20-25 minutes of songs, stories and rhymes to wind down the day. Feel free to wear your favorite cozy pajamas! Caregivers are asked to participate in the program with their children. Plan to join in and sing along!
LIFESTYLE
KENS 5

Stay cozy and fashionable in these holiday inspired looks

The holidays are right around the corner and we all want to look good when we show up to Thanksgiving dinner or Christmas parties, check out these looks that will work for the prefect outfit. For more style inspiration visit jules.style.
APPAREL
Motherly

Dopple is the subscription box that makes cool kids clothes a shopping dream

A few weeks back I heard about Dopple, a curated shopping website for kids clothes that launched in 2018. The idea is that every quarter you get a “Dopple Drop” filled with clothing your kids will love. It was cool. It was modern. I liked the look of it. But I had to wonder— would a stylist really know what to pick out for my very picky kid? I felt doubtful at best.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Motherly

5 easy Montessori activities to keep kids entertained this holiday season

'Tis the season for fun-filled activities and creating meaningful moments. Even amid a pandemic and potentially-altered holiday plans, there are lots of ways to make the season memorable and educational. Experiential learning is one of the foundational principles of Montessori education and it can be done at home. Maria Montessori...
KIDS
Newsday

Tips for getting the whole family ready for holiday photo shoots

Sometimes, getting everyone to smile, look at the camera without blinking and not ruin the family portrait can seem impossible. But to get as much control over the situation, we asked a few pros for their advice on how to get the best holiday portrait this season. 1. Consider the...
PHOTOGRAPHY
lizmarieblog.com

5 Cozy Tips to Display your Holiday Cards

I love sending and receiving Christmas Cards. While it may still be a little early for receiving Christmas Cards, I wanted to offer a few cozy tips on how to display and style them in your home once you do start to gather them. Once the cards start piling in, the colorful collection can become its own festive display. Today I am sharing 5 cozy tips on how to display your holiday cards.
HOME & GARDEN
Motherly

Looking for Black Talking Dolls? This Line Is Perfect for You

A doll is never really just a doll: It’s often a plastic landmine that, once tripped, can lead to hard conversations about race, colorism, body image, and more. It’s a lot for those tiny shoulders to carry—and even more for parents to try to explain to their kids. That’s why...
RETAIL
moneysavingmom.com

Kohl’s: 50% off Pajamas for the Family + Extra 15% off!

Looking for a deal on matching family pajamas this holiday? Don’t miss this!. Kohl’s has started their Black Friday Deals and is offering 50% off Matching Pajamas for the Family! Plus, when you use the promo code ENJOY15, you score an extra 15% off!. And for every $50 you spend,...
SHOPPING
hypebeast.com

Dime’s Holiday 2021 Collection Is for the Cozy Connoisseur

Dime fuses effortless style with peak comfort for its Holiday 2021 collection. Featuring a range of garments including outerwear, knitwear, sweatpants, jeans, shirts and more, the capsule is fit for relaxing at home or hanging with friends. Collection outerwear is composed of soft corduroy insulated jackets in ice blue and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Motherly

Motherly

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
430K+
Views
ABOUT

Motherly is a lifestyle brand that informs and inspires Millennial women through the journey of motherhood.

 https://www.mother.ly

Comments / 0

Community Policy