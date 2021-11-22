ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

The 10 best US cities for IT security professionals

By Madeline Lauver
securitymagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent study from AdvisorSmith ranked 181 U.S. metropolitan areas to identify the top ten best cities for information technology (IT) security analysts to build their careers. The study found that cities with...

www.securitymagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

Best places to live: These Texas cities make the cut in new US rankings

Droves of people moved over the last year and Texas has been a top relocation destination. According to a new report, several cities in the Lone Star State could be prime real estate for people seeking greener pastures elsewhere. Earlier this month, Livability.com released a roundup of the “best places...
TEXAS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Feds shell out millions to help cities hire law enforcement professionals

(The Center Square) – The feds are sending more than $11.7 million in grants to help six New Jersey police departments hire more law enforcement professionals. The money is part of the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Hiring Program, a competitive award initiative created in 1994. It intends to reduce crime and promote public safety through community policing.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
FOX 11 and 41

The Best Cities for Single Millennials

Numbering over 72 million, millennials—defined by the Pew Research Center as people born between 1981 and 1996—are now the largest generation in the U.S., accounting for about 22% of the population. When compared to previous generations, millennials are different in many ways, but one of the most noteworthy is their approach to marriage. The median age at first marriage has been increasing for decades, and the majority of millennials are not married. In fact, more than a third of millennials are neither married nor living with an unmarried partner, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
benefitspro.com

How benefits professionals can leverage payroll tools to advance worker financial security

America is in a savings crisis, with 36% of households being unable to handle a $400 emergency from savings. A Commonwealth analysis of the Federal Reserve Report on the Economic Well Being of Households indicates that the problem is worse for lower-income households making under $60,000, where 58% of people do not have $400 in savings. Within that income bracket, Black (71%), Latinx (69%) and female (61%) employees who are unable to manage that sized emergency indicate that a lack of emergency savings is in fact an issue of equity.
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Colorado State
State
New Mexico State
State
Idaho State
State
Alabama State
geekspin

Which are the most expensive cities in the US?

If you’re looking to try your luck in real estate investment for the first time, then knowing which are the most expensive cities in the US is a must. Due to several factors, the ranking changes from time to time. But thanks to a new report from Property Shark, we now know which US cities currently have the costliest homes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The US City With The Most Smokers

How substantial is the effect of smoking on the health of Americans? It is leading cause of preventable deaths, disability and disease in America, according to the CDC. This is because smoking can damage most organs in the body. Although the number of people who smoke has dropped, as of 2019, 14% of all Americans […]
POLITICS
naturalgasworld.com

Tamboran secures strategic US investor

US investor Bryan Sheffield has invested A$20mn in the Australian gas explorer to underpin a broader A$35mn placement. Sydney-listed Tamboran Resources has raised approximately A$35mn ($25.3mn) through a private placement anchored by A$20mn investment from Bryan Sheffield, a strategic US investor, and supported by existing shareholders, it said on November 23.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Information Security#Metropolitan Areas#Advisorsmith
FOXBusiness

Best secured personal loans

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. When...
CREDITS & LOANS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best School in The Kansas City Area

Parents want the best for their children, including the best school experience. This, of course, includes getting good grades and performing well on state and college entry exams, but that is not all. Students also benefit from a positive school culture, participating in extracurricular activities, having individualized attention from teachers and counselors, and learning in […]
EDUCATION
securitymagazine.com

45% of companies do not employ a CISO

Nearly half (45%) of companies do not employ a Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) as part of their security strategy. Of this group, 58% of security, IT and compliance professionals think their company should hire a CISO. Only 40% of respondents stated their cybersecurity strategy was developed by a CISO or member of the security team, with 60% relying on other parts of their organization, including IT, executive leadership and compliance.
BUSINESS
Republic Monitor

$1,400 Stimulus Check Could Be Released To This Group of People Due to the Rise of Inflation

The Social Security system—officially referred to as OASDI in the US, according to Investopedia—provides benefits for retirees and surviving spouses, as well as those who have lost a spouse or a qualifying ex-spouse and the disabled. Because of the rapid rise in inflation, the Senior Citizens League urges Congress to provide a $1,400 fourth stimulus check for Social Security recipients.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
honknews.com

Are Social Security Recipients Getting A Fourth Stimulus Check?

Senior adults are suffering more than others as inflation continues to increase. The little cost-of-living rise in their Social Security income for 2021 was insufficient to match the rising costs of everything in the second part of the year, from hamburgers to gasoline. Some seniors are pressing for additional federal assistance. Is a fourth stimulus check being sent to Social Security recipients?
BUSINESS
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Republic Monitor

Social Security Update: Will Recipients Receive $1,400 Soon?

The Senior Citizens League (TSCL) urges Congress to grant Social Security beneficiaries a fourth $1,400 stimulus payout. According to an update, TSCL Chairman Rick Delaney submitted letters to legislative leaders requesting another round of stimulus funds for persons on Social Security income (SSI). A $1,400 stimulus payment for Social Security...
INCOME TAX
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Now Be Banned From Here, Starting Nov. 19

During this past summer's deadly COVID surge, officials started introducing vaccine mandates in order to combat rising cases. While the White House and various large companies have issued sweeping mandates over the last few months, some of the first COVID vaccine requirements in the country were enacted at the state and city level. California and New York are already requiring vaccinations for most healthcare and state employees, while major cities such as Los Angeles and New York City are mandating that proof of vaccination be shown before patrons enter most indoor spaces, including restaurants, bars, gyms, and theaters. And now, a new state vaccine mandate is being putting into place with less than week's notice.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PennLive.com

When will Social Security send out the cost-of-living increase?

Social Security beneficiaries are set to receive a 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment increase in 2022. And now, the Social Security Administration has released a schedule of when the increased payments will arrive. According to GoBankingRates.com, if your birthday is on the 1st through the 10th of the month, your benefits will...
BUSINESS
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its Booster

Just a few months ago, boosters weren't even a consideration in the country's COVID vaccine regimen. But now, more than 30 million people in the U.S. have gotten an additional shot, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only certain groups of people are currently eligible to get a booster: The CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized an additional dose for Moderna and Pfizer recipients who are 65 years old and older or younger and at higher risk. But as more and more virus experts note that boosters might be essential to the vaccine process, changes to existing requirements could be on the way.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy