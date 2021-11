LONDON -- Russian tennis player Teymuraz Gabashvili has accepted a 20-month ban after failing a doping test, the International Tennis Federation said Friday. Gabashvili tested positive at a Challenger-level tournament in Kazakhstan in June for the diuretic furosemide, which has legitimate medical uses but is banned in sports because it can be used to mask the presence of other substances.

TENNIS ・ 9 DAYS AGO