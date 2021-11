PORTLAND, Ore. – Over Mark Parsons’ final weeks as head coach of the Portland Thorns, he pushed the numbers into the background. The team summed them up today. Two hundred fourteen points won over his six seasons in charge, more than any other team in the NWSL. Single season records for most home wins (10, in 2017) and shutouts (13, in 2021). Six trophies, only once finishing as low as third place, and the NWSL’s current record for wins as a head coach. That mark will be broken eventually, but for now, Parsons’ name sits top of the list with 82.

