PORTLAND, Ore. — Minnesota United picked the wrong Timber. It was near halftime of Sunday night’s game at Providence Park that Sebastián Blanco, his Portland Timbers having just scored to make it 1-1, fell flat on his back after a collision. In pain with an injury to his midsection, Blanco joined his teammates in facing a worst-case scenario. The team’s best attacker – after what was, from their point of view, a half of fouls of escalating intensity from United — was on the ground, writhing, with a stretcher about to carry him off.

MLS ・ 6 DAYS AGO