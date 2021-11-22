ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Up to 75% Off Fenty Cyber Week Deals Starting at $5

musingsofamuse.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHead over to fentybeauty.com today and...

www.musingsofamuse.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

These Walmart Black Friday deals start at 7 p.m. ET tonight, earlier for Walmart Plus members

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Walmart is kicking off its Black Friday sales early this year. Starting later today -- Wednesday, Nov. 3 -- the retailer will have its first big Black Friday sale. And we know what many of the specific prices will be, because Walmart leaked its own sales ahead of time. Here's how this week's sale will play out, and what we know about upcoming Walmart November sales, too.
SHOPPING
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon’s Best-Selling Devices Are On Sale Ahead of Black Friday — These Are the Best Deals to Shop Now

If you’ve yet to get acquainted with Alexa, or are in the market for new tablets, home security cameras or smart speakers, Amazon just slashed prices on its lineup of devices as part of its pre-Black Friday sale. Now through Cyber Monday (Nov. 29), expect to save up to 70% off select Amazon devices, including the newest Echo Show 5, Fire 4K TVs and streaming sticks, Fire HD 10 tablets, Kindle e-readers, Echo speakers and much more. Keep in mind that the e-commerce giant is extending its return window until Jan. 31, 2022 on most purchases made between Oct. 1 to...
ELECTRONICS
ETOnline.com

Coach Outlet's Singles Day Sale is Happening Today Only: Up to 70% Off and Take an Extra 11% Off Everything

If you're a fan of all things Coach, you don't want to miss out on the huge deals right now at Coach Outlet's Singles' Day sale!. The online factory store is offering major markdowns across categories, including bags, wallets, shoes, clothing and more. Right now, you can get up to 70% off and an extra 11% off applied at checkout on the entire site. In addition to accessories, you can shop Black Friday deals on dresses, jackets, tees, sweatshirts and bags. But hurry -- the extra 11% off deal ends today.
SHOPPING
wichitaonthecheap.com

Tanganyika Black Friday & Cyber week deals

Well this is a fun way to shop Black Friday! I hope we see more deals like this. Tanganyika Wildlife Park isn’t making you wait until spring this year to get the annual season pass at an amazing discount. Plus, they have a very generous 50% discount on museum store items through Cyber week.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentybeauty Com
Vanity Fair

29 Early Amazon Black Friday Deals to Shop Ahead of Cyber Week

All products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Get ahead on your Cyber Week shopping this year with Amazon’s early Black Friday deals. While you could wait for the day after Thanksgiving, why not start now? Figuring out where to begin can often be daunting, but with Amazon’s curated holiday market, you can easily shop for all the gifts on your list. Below you’ll find our picks for the best Amazon Black Friday deals that are already live. From designer denim for him and chic accessories for her to precious shoes for the kids, Apple AirPods, and everyone’s favorite robot vacuum, here’s a selection of the best early Amazon Black Friday steals to kick off your Cyber Week holiday shopping.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elite Daily

Etsy’s Cyber Week Sale Is Offering Up To 60% Off One-Of-A-Kind Items

During the holiday season, you also get some of the biggest shopping days of the year. Since you want to make sure you’re getting the right gift for everyone on your list from your family to your best friends, you’re looking for presents that are unique and special. That’s where Etsy comes in. The online store is the place to find truly one-of-a-kind customizable gifts, and the Etsy Cyber Week 2021 Sales Event is offering up to 60% off with participating sellers. With deals like that, you really can do all your shopping in one place.
SHOPPING
Us Weekly

Macy’s Black Friday Early Access Deals Starting at Just $2 — Up to 77% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Macy’s has been rolling out some major early Black Friday deals, and we want to make sure you’re on top of it all! There are literally thousands of items that you can shop before Black Friday officially kicks off post-Thanksgiving — and the latest batch of items we’ve selected is nothing short of incredible.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
SheKnows

Dermstore's Black Friday Sale Has Begun & You Can Save on Top-Notch Brands Like Peter Thomas Roth & ELEMIS

We know that it isn’t officially Black Friday yet, but Dermstore decided to roll out the black carpet early this year and launch deals. The beauty retailer has put popular brands on sale and is rewarding tons of extra points to Dermstore reward members if they shop specific deals. So if you’re on the hunt for a discounted Peter Thomas Roth product or shopping for gifts for skincare obsessives for the holidays, then this sale is definitely worth shopping. The Dermstore Black Friday sale is offering up to 30 percent off with the code “BLACK.” Don’t forget to type this code...
BEAUTY & FASHION
rekkerd.org

Accusonus Black Friday & Cyber Week: 20% OFF all Annual Plans

Accusonus has announced the launch of a storewide sale in celebration of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Lasting until early December, the sale encompasses all annual plans for accusonus’ critically acclaimed audio products. Content creators, industry professionals, streamers – anyone who works with sound can save money throughout this period,...
SHOPPING
imore.com

Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals on CASETiFY accessories up to 25% off

We are scouring the internet for the best Apple Black Friday deals. CASEFiFY makes some of our favorite Apple tech accessories, including iPhone cases, AirPod Cases, MagSafe Chargers, Apple Watch Bands, and much more. Starting November 22, CASETiFY has a sitewide sale going on. No code is needed. Buy one item, get 10% off. Buy two and get 20% off. Buy three items and get 25% off. This Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale ends November 30, so don't wait.
SHOPPING
musingsofamuse.com

Elemis Cleansing Balm Trio Is On Sale at Dermstore’s Black Friday Sale

I’m a huge lover of Elemis Cleansing Balm and this cute trio contains three of them in 1.7 oz jars for $52 at dermstore.com Black Friday Sales Event!. You get the Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, the Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm, and the Pro-Collagen Neroli Cleansing Balm in this set. Enjoy!
SHOPPING
drhyman.com

My Favorite Cyber Monday Deals (Up to 50% off!)

This year I’m actually kind of excited about holiday shopping because I’m choosing to reframe it as an opportunity to vote with my dollar. All of the sponsors I’m sharing with you today make amazing products that I love, while doing good in the world. That ranges from helping people live healthier lives to sustainability initiatives that fight climate change and so much more—they each have admirable values that I feel good about supporting, and I think you will, too. Check out their generous discounts for my community and keep in mind, they expire on December 6th, 2021.
SHOPPING
musingsofamuse.com

Sephora Knocks More Holiday Sets Down In Price

Sephora is clearancing out a lot of Holiday Gift Sets! Take advantage while they are still available. Fenty is still 30% off for all Rouge Members (No Code Needed, Discount at Checkout) Saie Mini Bestsellers Set $18. Sol de Janeiro Over the Moon Set $16. SKYLAR Sun Shower Eau De...
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Away Luggage Cyber Week Sale -- Shop Early and Save Up to 40% Off

Bitten by the travel bug? We thought you might be. And just in time for you to finish planning your vacations for the holidays, the Away Cyber Week sale is here to keep you covered. Whether you're heading to a last-minute weekender trip with your besties or a long-overdue flight to a new destination, setting off on a getaway has never felt more like a breath of fresh air -- especially now that travel feels more accessible.
SHOPPING
Parents Magazine

All of the Best Cyber Week Deals for Teens to Shop Now—Up to 70% Off

Enjoy major markdowns on gifts for the teens in your life from Amazon, Target, and more. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Apple Airpods Pro. $159.00. ($249.00) Amazon. Outdoor...
SHOPPING
petapixel.com

Deal Alert: Westcott Cyber Week Sale

It’s Cyber Week, and that means fantastic deals and a wonderful opportunity to stock up on photography equipment. Westcott is offering savings of up to $150 off some of its most impressive lighting gear and kits. These bargains are only available until December 3rd on the Westcott website, so you will need to get in quick.
SHOPPING
musingsofamuse.com

Too Faced Mini Eyeshadow Palettes $13.50 at Ulta

Ulta.com just dropped a bunch of new Black Friday deals and the Too Faced Mini Eyeshadows are on the list. These 6-pan mini palettes have six shades each and typically retail for $27 but are currently on sale for $13.50 each!. Do grab them while you can!. Enjoy!
MAKEUP
Marie Claire

Every Single Fenty Beauty Product is 25% Off Right Now At Sephora

We might not have a new Rihanna album to obsess over, but we do have Fenty Beauty. And honestly, I would almost rather cover my face in Rih-approved makeup goodies anyway. If you’re looking to expand your collection or just pick up a new bottle of your near-empty foundation, you’re in luck. Every single Fenty Beauty product is on sale right now at Sephora.
MAKEUP

Comments / 0

Community Policy