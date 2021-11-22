30% Off Farmacy

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
musingsofamuse.com

Sephora Knocks More Holiday Sets Down In Price

Sephora is clearancing out a lot of Holiday Gift Sets! Take advantage while they are still available. Fenty is still 30% off for all Rouge Members (No Code Needed, Discount at Checkout) Saie Mini Bestsellers Set $18. Sol de Janeiro Over the Moon Set $16. SKYLAR Sun Shower Eau De...
musingsofamuse.com

Bite Beauty 40% Off

Bite Beauty’s annual Black Friday Sale is on! Enjoy 40% off sitewide with code MEGABITE. It’s a great time to haul some of the new Power Move Soft Matte Lipsticks which are $22 each!. Enjoy!
birminghammommy.com

$20 off McWane Memberships

It’s time again to save BIG on McWane Memberships!!. We’re partnering with the McWane Science Center, and we’re offering Birmingham Moms (and Dads!) some BIG Savings!. We’re offering this AMAZING discount of $20 off any basic membership level to our readers, and it’s good for 1 week only!! November 14th – November 20th.
musingsofamuse.com

Elemis Cleansing Balm Trio Is On Sale at Dermstore’s Black Friday Sale

I’m a huge lover of Elemis Cleansing Balm and this cute trio contains three of them in 1.7 oz jars for $52 at dermstore.com Black Friday Sales Event!. You get the Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, the Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm, and the Pro-Collagen Neroli Cleansing Balm in this set. Enjoy!
musingsofamuse.com

My Must Have Eye Cream is On Sale

No lies, I LOVE Youth to the People. I purchased their Superberry Dream Eye Cream and I’ve been a fan since. That eye cream is so moisturizing, so hydrating, seriously, a must-have. GET IT. Also, their new Superberry Dream Cleansing Balm is brilliant as well! Enjoy 25% off sitewide at...
musingsofamuse.com

Sharpie 52 Pack is On Sale and a Must for Office Supply Addicts

I admit it. I hauled the Sharpie 52 Pack Set at target.com that’s on sale for $19.99! I have no shame at all. I needed these LOL! I’m going to use them with some of my coloring sheets. If you’re an office supply junkie grab this kit now for $19.99!
SheKnows

Take a Little Glam on the Go With This $10 Eyeshadow Stick, Which Is on Sale for Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. After spending last year’s holiday season at home — and, most likely, in sweatpants — you might find yourself wanting to get a little dolled up this time around. Yes, even if your plans include a chill family dinner or movie marathon with some close friends. And, if you want to spruce up your beauty routine, you’re in luck: Amazon is currently selling Julep’s 101 Eyeshadow for as little as $10 each. (Just let that sink in for a moment, will you?)
musingsofamuse.com

Too Faced Mini Eyeshadow Palettes $13.50 at Ulta

Ulta.com just dropped a bunch of new Black Friday deals and the Too Faced Mini Eyeshadows are on the list. These 6-pan mini palettes have six shades each and typically retail for $27 but are currently on sale for $13.50 each!. Do grab them while you can!. Enjoy!
musingsofamuse.com

Skincare Fridge with LED Lighted Mirror Door $34

I have a mini-fridge built into my bathroom vanity but I got this little skincare fridge last year at Walmart and it’s awesome. I have it on top of my bedroom vanity table to store essentials in. It’s quiet, roomy, and the lit mirror is super bright (it has an on and off button).
SHOPPING
musingsofamuse.com

Take Advantage of These Massive Drunk Elephant Savings

Drunk Elephant is on sale hardcore for Black Friday! SpaceNK has a ton of single items and gets sets slashed down 30-40% or more! Even the Trunk 5.0 is on sale for $337 (Contains 11 Full-Size items, carry on luggage case, and samples)!!!!. Here’s a few deals that grabbed my...
SHOPPING
musingsofamuse.com

Hourglass Steals and Deals for Black Friday

Save 30-40% off select Hourglass Cosmetics today at spacenk.com!. Hourglass Ambient Light Palette in Universe Unlocked $60. And don’t forget that hourglasscosmetics.com has 20% sitewide today for Black Friday! This is a great deal if you’ve been wanting to try some of their new skincare! There’s a Discover Kit for $16 available ($20 before discount).
MAKEUP
musingsofamuse.com

Ulta Cyber Monday 2021 Begins Tonight

Ulta Cyber Monday begins tonight at 8PM EST with a variety of deals that from Tarte, It Cosmetics, and many more brands! Spend $50 and get $10 off using code CYBERMON21. Spend $80 and automatically receive a free 21 piece beauty bag!. Here’s what’s on sale:. Ulta Beauty Boxes $19.99.
MAKEUP
musingsofamuse.com

Ulta Holiday Blitz Sale Begins Today

Holiday Blitz begins at Ulta today! Grab daily deals now through December 4th! Click here to view all of today’s deals!. Lancome Grandiôse Extreme Instant Lift & Volumizing Mascara $16. Lancome Hypnôse Drama Instant Volumizing Mascara $14. Tarte Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer $20. Tarte Shape Tape Concealer $20. Enjoy!
SHOPPING
Design Taxi

Walmart Pulls Toy Off The Shelf After It’s Found To Be Singing About Cocaine

When an Ontario grandmother brought an “educational toy” home from Walmart, she was shocked to find the cactus plushie swearing and singing songs about coke—no, not the drink, but the drug. “This toy uses swear words and talks about cocaine use. This is not what I ordered from my granddaughter,”...
MUSIC
The Kitchn

5 Things You Should Always Buy at Dollar Stores, According to Grandmas

Shopping at dollar stores can feel like a treasure hunt, as you look for the best ways to get the most bang for your bucks. With stacks of displays and so many items to choose from, it can actually be a bit overwhelming. What to buy? For guidance, we asked three grandmas, who seem to know a thing or two when it comes to saving money, to tell us about their favorite things to buy at dollar stores. Here are their top five suggestions.
SHOPPING
AOL Corp

Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page, and it's full of amazing hidden sales

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Super-savvy old-school shoppers can turn saving money into an art form, staying on top of coupons and sales, even negotiating in person if something gets marked down just after they bought it. (Don't you hate when that happens?)
INTERNET
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Explorers Find Flintstone-Inspired Mansion Empty in the Woods

You're not likely to see a home like this anywhere. It's a stone mansion abandoned in the woods that looks like it was inspired by the Flintstones cartoon. One of the most popular YouTube channels that specializes in exploring abandoned places is BigBankz. Here's what they said about this very recent adventure in the remote woodlands:
TV & VIDEOS
SPY

Not a Joke: Amazon Is Selling $99 AirPods for Thanksgiving

Table of Contents Where To Find the Lowest Prices on AirPods for Black Friday Best Deals on AirPods (3rd Generation, 2021) Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on AirPods (2nd Generation) Deals on Apple AirPods Pro Best Deals on AirPods With Wireless Charging It’s happening! Black Friday doesn’t officially start until midnight after Thanksgiving, but you wouldn’t know it from these AirPods Deals. The entire AirPods family was already discounted earlier this week, and for Thanksgiving, Amazon has dropped prices even lower. The latest round of Black Friday deals even include the brand new Third-Generation AirPods, which have gotten their first-ever price drop. Below, we’ve got...
RETAIL
C-Ville Weekly

Bug off

The spotted lanternfly. Photo: Lawrence Barringer, Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, bugwood.org. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

