30% Off Farmacy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. After spending last year’s holiday season at home — and, most likely, in sweatpants — you might find yourself wanting to get a little dolled up this time around. Yes, even if your plans include a chill family dinner or movie marathon with some close friends. And, if you want to spruce up your beauty routine, you’re in luck: Amazon is currently selling Julep’s 101 Eyeshadow for as little as $10 each. (Just let that sink in for a moment, will you?)

MAKEUP ・ 8 DAYS AGO