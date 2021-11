Weekly update for Dunn County - last week was our biggest week yet for 2021, with 263 cases. Again, the 10-19 age group is leading in terms of case numbers. The Menomonie School Board is voting tonight on two agenda items - one is a proposal to eliminate the temporary mask requirement that was put into place for 4k-6 a few weeks ago, the other is to have it expire on Dec. 13th now that kids age 5-11 can be vaccinated. Many families are unlikely to be able to have their kids fully vaccinated by that date, due to schedules and appointment availability.

DUNN COUNTY, WI ・ 18 DAYS AGO