VIDEO: Water Main Breaks Flood Major San Diego Freeway

Photo: Getty Images

Water main breaks have flooded major freeways in San Diego and now emergency road work is underway to clean up the mess.



According to FOX5 , the rupture was first reported at around 7:00 P.M. on Sunday, November 21.

An Uber driver alerted authorities that water burst through his windshield and passenger window, leaving his rider injured.

A water main break was subsequently confirmed and by 1:00 A.M, the water was shut off six hours after the initial report, according to City News Service .

Interstate 5 north is now closed at state Route 163 due to the flooding from the water main break on the ramp from SR-163 to Fourth Avenue.

Lanes of 11th Avenue North to 1-5/CA-163 also had to be closed because of a second water main break at 11th Avenue and A Street.

The City of San Diego announced that its crews were working on repairs to both of the breaks but a timeline on when they would be done was unavailable.

FOX5 reports that wagons of water are available at 11th Avenue and B Street and Ash and 10th Avenue for anyone in need of water as a result of the emergency road work and water shutoffs.