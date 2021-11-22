VIDEO: Water Main Breaks Flood Major San Diego Freeway
Water main breaks have flooded major freeways in San Diego and now emergency road work is underway to clean up the mess.
According to FOX5 , the rupture was first reported at around 7:00 P.M. on Sunday, November 21.
An Uber driver alerted authorities that water burst through his windshield and passenger window, leaving his rider injured.
A water main break was subsequently confirmed and by 1:00 A.M, the water was shut off six hours after the initial report, according to City News Service .
Interstate 5 north is now closed at state Route 163 due to the flooding from the water main break on the ramp from SR-163 to Fourth Avenue.
Lanes of 11th Avenue North to 1-5/CA-163 also had to be closed because of a second water main break at 11th Avenue and A Street.
The City of San Diego announced that its crews were working on repairs to both of the breaks but a timeline on when they would be done was unavailable.
FOX5 reports that wagons of water are available at 11th Avenue and B Street and Ash and 10th Avenue for anyone in need of water as a result of the emergency road work and water shutoffs.
Comments / 0