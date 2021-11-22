ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Moderna’s COVID-19 Booster Dose Bags FDA Nod for Adults

By Priti Ramgarhia
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended the emergency use authorization (EUA) of a booster dose of Moderna, Inc.’s (MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine to all adults aged 18 and older. Following the news, shares of the American pharmaceutical and biotechnology company closed 4.9% higher...

Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
Best Life

If You Have Any of These 6 Supplements, Throw Them Out Now, FDA Warns

More than three-quarters of American adults use dietary supplements for a variety of health goals. That's over 170 million people, according to a recent survey. With that in mind, the latest news about a recall of dietary supplements potentially affects a large number of people in multiple states across the U.S. Here's what you need to know about the recall of six supplements, where they came from, and what to do if you have any of them at home.
Best Life

If You Bought This Seasoning, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

As families and friends around the U.S. prepare for Thanksgiving, many people are getting out ingredients from their pantries and fridges to assemble their holiday meal. Unfortunately, if you've got one particular seasoning in your cabinet, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is recommending that you throw it out immediately. Read on to discover which seasoning could pose a serious health risk and what to do if you have it at home.
ScienceAlert

The Most Common Pain Relief Drug in The World Induces Risky Behavior, Study Finds

One of the most consumed drugs in the US – and the most commonly taken analgesic worldwide – could be doing a lot more than simply taking the edge off your headache, according to scientists. Acetaminophen, also known as paracetamol and sold widely under the brand names Tylenol and Panadol, also increases risk-taking, according to a study published in 2020 that measured changes in people's behavior when under the influence of the common over-the-counter medication. "Acetaminophen seems to make people feel less negative emotion when they consider risky activities – they just don't feel as scared," neuroscientist Baldwin Way from The Ohio...
Best Life

If You Do This Common Thing With Your Pills, Have Your Liver Checked Now

Americans are no stranger to prescription medication—the good, the bad, and the ugly. At any given time, roughly half the U.S. population reports taking at least one prescription drug during the previous month, while a quarter is prescribed three drugs over that same timeframe, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
theridgewoodblog.net

Pfizer board member Says Covid-19 pandemic could be over in the U.S. by the time workplace vaccine mandates take effect on January 4th

CNBC, coronavirus, COVID19, endemic phase of this virus., Pfizer, Pfizer board member Dr. Scott Gottlieb, The Covid-19 pandemic could be over. Englewood Cliffs NJ, Pfizer board member Dr. Scott Gottlieb told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Friday. The Covid-19 pandemic could be over in the U.S. by the time President Joe Biden’s workplace vaccine mandates take effect on January 4th.
Best Life

This Is When the Pandemic Will Finally Be Over, Former FDA Head Now Says

When COVID vaccinations were first introduced in the U.S. nearly a year ago, many experts predicted that they would quickly bring about the end of the pandemic. Sadly, vaccination rates slowed dramatically over the summer, right as the fast-spreading Delta variant hit. While the U.S. has now gotten something of a hold on Delta's surge—as both COVID cases and hospitalizations have fallen by 7 and 10 percent in the last week, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)—the country is still far from the earlier prediction that the pandemic would be fully contained in 2021. But with vaccine mandates, child vaccinations, and booster shots, a lot of progress has been made in our fight against COVID in just the past few months, allowing experts to now have a clearer picture of exactly when the pandemic will finally be over.
UPI News

Study: COVID-19 protection wanes after two doses of Pfizer vaccine

Protection can gradually fade after a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, which suggests that a booster shot might be necessary, researchers report. They analyzed data from more than 80,000 adults in Israel, average age 44, who had no previous evidence of infection and who had received a PCR test at least three weeks after their second shot of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.
smarteranalyst.com

Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 Booster Gets FDA Approval for People 18 & Above

The booster dose of Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech’s (BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine has received extended authorization for emergency use from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for people aged 18 years and older. The booster dose provided by the healthcare companies is to be administered a minimum of six months...
MarketWatch

Moderna to 'rapidly advance' omicron-specific COVID-19 booster candidate

Moderna Inc. said Friday it will "rapidly advance" an omicron-specific COVID-19 booster vaccine candidate and continue to work on booster candidates designed to anticipate mutations of the coronavirus and to study and test higher booster doses also meant to boost immunity. The World Health Organization's technical advisory group earlier on Friday assigned the variant, which was first reported in South Africa, the Greek letter omicron, and said it has been designated a "variant of concern." The US, the U.K. and the European Union have implemented travel bans on South Africa and neighboring countries on Friday, amid concerns the variant may be more transmissible. Shares of Moderna ended the abbreviated Friday session up nearly 21%, while shares of Pfizer Inc. rose more than 6%.
CBS Boston

Moderna Seeks To Develop Variant-Specific Boosters For COVID-19 Mutations Like Omicron

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Moderna said it’s already testing its current vaccine on the B.1.1.529 (Omicron) variant of COVID-19 and has a plan in place to create a booster for the variant if needed. Moderna said the Omicron variant has mutations that may increase the transmission rate and could accelerate waning immunity. The Cambridge-based biotechnology company has been working on a strategy to handle variants if the current vaccination and additional booster dose does not protect against emerging strains such as Omicron. The strategy includes a higher dose of the booster for healthy adults, which Moderna is already testing against Omicron. It is also...
smarteranalyst.com

BioNTech’s Melanoma Treatment Candidate Bags FDA Fast Track Designation

BioNTech SE’s (BNTX) BNT111, an investigational cancer immunotherapy for the potential treatment of advanced melanoma, has been granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Currently, BioNTech’s vaccine candidate is being investigated in a Phase 2 trial in patients with anti-PD-1-refractory/relapsed unresectable Stage III or IV melanoma....
smarteranalyst.com

Gilead Submits Biologics License Application for Bulevirtide; Shares Rise

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) closed 1.3% higher on Friday after the biopharmaceutical company announced that it submitted a Biologics License Application (BLA) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for bulevirtide. If approved, Bulevirtide, an investigational candidate, will be the first-of-its-kind antiviral medicine for the treatment of...
