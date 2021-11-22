ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motormouth: Faulty warning light

By BOB WEBER
Miami Herald
 6 days ago

Q: I own a 2000 Honda Accord. It constantly shows the red brake light on the dash. Previously, the light would appear only intermittently. I had the brakes checked out two different times and everything is in good condition. How can I correct this?. T.M., Sugar Grove, Illinois. A:...

www.miamiherald.com

