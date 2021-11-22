Motormouth: Faulty warning light

The GS300 was an executive sedan from Lexus that stopped production only recently in 2020. On paper, it was a triumph, with the Toyota Supra’s fabled 2JZ-GE inline-six and 225 horsepower to the rear wheels via an automatic transmission. However, on the road, it was a different story. The GS300 apparently handled like a boat, and in Japan, customers could have the twin-turbo 2JZ-GTE with 300 horsepower or all-wheel drive with a V8. America got shafted once again by the Japanese brands, at least with the GS300’s first and second generations. With them came a few problems, but luckily most of them were easy to fix. If you’re thinking about buying a first or second-generation Lexus GS300, here’s a few things to be aware of.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO