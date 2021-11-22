ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AWS to be Cloud Provider for adidas SAP Workloads

By Priti Ramgarhia
smarteranalyst.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) company, has been selected as the preferred cloud provider for SAP workloads by adidas AG, one of the largest sports brands in the world. With the implementation of...

www.smarteranalyst.com

