TikTok TV launches on Samsung, LG and more

By Chris Morris
Fortune
Fortune
 6 days ago
After taking over the phones of Generation Z and becoming one of the most popular video streaming services online, TikTok is making a wider jump onto people’s television sets.

The company, on Monday, announced the expanded availability of TikTok TV, a big screen experience that lets viewers enjoy the short videos as a group. Current users will be able to log in using their existing accounts.

The service is now available on a number of platforms, including LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs and Google TV and other Android TV OS devices. (It had been launched on Amazon Fire TV earlier this month.)

“The TikTok TV app is built for a TV home-viewing experience, making it easy to watch content from our 'For You' and 'Following' feeds on the big screen,” the company said in a release. “This includes the most liked and viewed videos across a huge range of categories, from gaming and comedy to food and animals.”

TikTok grew through word of mouth and viral marketing, thanks to breakout videos such as Zach King’s Magic Broomstick illusion and Nathan Apodaca (aka Dogg Face) enjoying Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” as he rode a skateboard and enjoyed some cran-raspberry juice.

In recent months, though, the company has been leaning more into traditional marketing, using television commercials and celebrity cameos alongside its creators in those ads to expand its audience. That audience is already substantial: In September, TikTok announced that 1 billion people use the app each month.

