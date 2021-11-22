A ‘duty’ to chase Ahmaud Arbery? Jury in murder trial hears clashing accounts

Laurel- Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Friday afternoon on Sycamore Road at the intersection to Beaver Dam Branch Road. On Friday, November 26, 2021, at approximately 2:35 p.m., a 2017 Subaru WRX operated by a 17-year-old male of Frankford, DE, was traveling westbound on Sycamore Road at a high rate of speed. At this time, a 2000 Ford F-150 pickup truck operated by an 18-year-old male of Salisbury, MD, was traveling westbound on Sycamore Road in front of the Subaru. The Ford slowed down at the intersection to make a left turn onto Beaver Dam Branch Road. As the Ford initiated the left turn, the Subaru was unable to stop. In attempt to avoid striking the Ford, the Subaru began to pass it on the left. The Subaru was unable to avoid the collision and it’s front right struck the front left of the Ford. The collision pushed the Ford in a northwest direction, where it came to rest in the westbound lane of Sycamore Road. The impact caused the Subaru to exit the roadway while rotating in a counterclockwise direction. The Subaru continued traveling out of control in a westerly direction until it struck a guide wire. This collision caused the Subaru to go airborne and subsequently its passenger side struck a utility pole.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO