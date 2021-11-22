ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

A ‘duty’ to chase Ahmaud Arbery? Jury in murder trial hears clashing accounts

By Reuters
 6 days ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (Reuters) -A jury heard dueling accounts of whether the three white men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery had any right to chase and shoot the unarmed Black man in their mostly white Georgia neighborhood in closing arguments on Monday. Gregory McMichael, 65; his son Travis McMichael, 35;...

Georgia Crime & Safety
