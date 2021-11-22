U.N. expert decries “gerrymandering” in parts of U.S. that denies minority voting rights

Make Democracy – ‘rule by the people’ – a reality. The Voting Rights Act (VRA) of 1965 (subsequently amended) was passed to protect the U.S. Constitution’s 14th and 15th amendments and to prohibit state/local governments from passing discriminatory and obstructive voting laws. Yet, in recent U.S. Supreme Court cases, the court has struck down key provisions of VRA, including the provision requiring that the federal government pre-approve proposed voting rule changes by states with a history of racial discrimination in voting. This has resulted in the closure of polling places, restrictions on early voting, and attempts to block voting by mail — particularly in the South. In September 2019, The Leadership Conference Education Fund reported that 13 states “closed a staggering 1,688 polling locations in just six years.”

