U.S. Politics

U.N. expert decries “gerrymandering” in parts of U.S. that denies minority voting rights

By Reuters
 6 days ago
GENEVA (Reuters) – A United Nations human rights expert said on Monday that electoral measures in some parts of the United States including Texas may undermine democracy by...

