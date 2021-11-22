Watch now: ETF Edge on bitcoin ETF pitfalls, Schwab's first ESG ETF and November trends

Tens of thousands of crypto traders have had their positions liquidated as markets across all sectors close out the week in the red. Data from the cryptocurrency futures trading and information platform Coinglass reveals that on November 25th, over $751 million worth of trader positions in digital assets were wiped out in a 12-hour span. Among these losses, 85.2% came from investors holding long positions.
In recent years, a trend known as NFTs, or non-fungible tokens have taken the art scene by storm. The market has seen explosive growth in 2021., NFT trading volume hit $10.7 billion during the third quarter, up 723% gain from the second quarter. But NFT's astonishing success has also led to deep skepticism. So, just how do non-fungible tokens work and is it an asset worth investing in?
These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity, and Wall Street firms do have research coverage.
Although the narrative that bitcoin could be used as an inflation hedge has contributed to the cryptocurrency’s earlier bull run, bitcoin has recently started to demonstrate some sensitivity to interest rates, a crypto asset manager said.
Concerns of a new COVID-19 variant sent Wall Street's fear gauge soaring as much as 51% on Friday. The volatility surge could signal an end to the low volatility regime of 2021, according to Fairlead Strategies. This is the level the VIX needs to close above to signal a "difficult...
Pundits are bullish that a pure-play Bitcoin ETF is just around the corner as it signifies the next big step for the SEC. Investors have clamored for a spot Bitcoin ETF even after the approval of futures Bitcoin ETFs. The SEC rejected VanEck’s application for a spot Bitcoin ETF two...
November's top-performing S&P 500 stock can still climb higher, New Street Advisors Group founder and CEO Delano Saporu says. Dollar Tree leads the major index this month with a nearly 40% gain as of Friday. The discount retailer said Tuesday that it would raise prices for most of its $1 products to $1.25 in part to offset rising freight costs.
Three trends are driving 2021's "off the charts" flows in exchange-traded funds, Charles Schwab's head of strategy and product David Botset says. Total net flows are on pace to set yet another record this year, with U.S. ETFs raking in nearly $750 billion by mid-November, according to Schwab. Total U.S. ETF assets under management are north of $7 trillion.
A pure-play bitcoin exchange-traded fund may not be as far off as some think, according to one cryptocurrency executive. With its approval of three bitcoin futures ETFs, the Securities and Exchange Commission signaled that it is embracing crypto as an investable asset class, Gemini's David Abner told CNBC's "ETF Edge" this week.
On this week’s episode of ETF Prime, host Nate Geraci speaks with president of ETF Trends and ETF Database, Tom Hendrickson, about where investors are currently looking to find inflation hedges for their portfolios, including a deep dive into the uptick in advisor research interest around commodities. Geraci is also...
Want to jump straight to the best ETF broker? Check out Interactive Brokers. It’s finally happened. After years of back and forth between fund issuers and regulators, an agreement was finally reached and Proshares was able to launch its Bitcoin Strategy ETF under the ticker symbol BITO. While it’s not technically the first Bitcoin ETF, BITO is a watershed moment for cryptocurrency as a true Bitcoin futures product now trades on major US exchanges.
According to Anna Paglia, the SEC’s refusal to allow her company’s Bitcoin Futures ETF to hold any spot BTC was the reason for the withdrawal. Anna Paglia – a top executive at Invesco – explained that her company withdrew its Bitcoin Futures ETF application because of the SEC’s rules. Separately,...
There's one distinct factor that makes Charles Schwab's foray into environmental, social and governance investing stand out from the pack, says the firm's head of strategy and product, David Botset. "Many of the ESG offerings on the market today are focused on large-cap companies, and many of them have a...
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market, the Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 08/13/2013. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products...
