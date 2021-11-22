ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Bobby Kotick considers leaving Activision if he can't fix company culture, WSJ reports

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNell Minow, ValueEdge Advisors vice chair, joins 'TechCheck'...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Polygon

Activision’s Kotick raises possibility of leaving as CEO, says WSJ

In internal conversations, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick has raised the possibility of leaving the company, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. Kotick, whose ouster has been demanded from employee groups to investor representatives, has led Activision since 1991. One week ago, the Journal published a report depicting Kotick as aware of multiple allegations of sexual harassment — including an alleged rape — that he either did not mention to his board or otherwise minimized their severity. Activision and its board have challenged that story as “a misleading view of Activision Blizzard and our CEO.”
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Kotick
protocol.com

Will Bobby Kotick survive the Activision Blizzard crisis?

This week in Protocol Gaming, your weekly guide to the business of video games: Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick is under fire, Rockstar bungles its GTA remaster, and Halo Infinite arrives earlier than expected. Is this the end for Activision CEO Bobby Kotick?. This story contains a mention of sexual...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Activision CEO Would Consider Quitting If He Fails To Resolve Workplace Menace: WSJ

Kotick faced flak from employees, shareholders, partners for keeping mum on sexual misconduct offenses at its workplace, including regulatory scrutiny. They sought for CEO resignation. Activision's board considered creating a "workplace excellence committee" and "remains confident that Bobby Kotick appropriately addressed workplace issues brought to his attention." Analyst Rating: MKM...
BUSINESS
PCGamesN

Activision Blizzard boss reportedly considering quitting if workplace issues aren’t fixed “with speed”

Activision Blizzard’s CEO Bobby Kotick has reportedly told senior management that he’d consider quitting if he can’t fix workplace issues “with speed”. According to the Wall Street Journal, Kotick made the comments during a meeting with Blizzard executives, where he “stopped short” of saying that he would be stepping down, though he left the possibility open if culture problems at Activision Blizzard aren’t fixed promptly.
BUSINESS
gamingbolt.com

For Activision To Reform, Bobby Kotick Must Go

The multiple, multiple problems at Activision Blizzard have long been documented and reported on at this point. The culture of toxicity and harassment (particularly against women) is so deeply embedded in the company’s corporate culture that it has a full-fledged government investigation it is undergoing at the moment. Activision’s response to this has been less than stellar. We’ve seen everything here, from an initial outright denial and deflection to a begrudging acceptance of the claims (with a lot of caveats) to a promise to do better, including all the usual PR moves that come with the territory. And those responses create a hell of a saga. From CEO Bobby Kotick promising to take a pay cut, to setting aside a few million bucks to promote and emphasize diversity initiatives with the company, to firing personnel who may have been implicated in these findings, to hiring women to prominent roles to lead Activision through their embattled deluge of multiple lawsuits, followed by at least one of those high profile female hires leaving, and revealing that her hiring was itself meant to be a token gesture, and that in spite of the circumstances of her hiring, she was harassed, discriminated against, and not paid the same as her fellow co-lead, a man who was doing literally the exact same job as her – it’s just a mess. It’s just a total mess, a trash fire of epic proportions, laying bare the deep rooted rot in a company that is apparently so corrupt that there may be no salvaging it.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Company Culture#Wsj#Valueedge#Activision Ceo
kyma.com

Hundreds of Activision Blizzard employees petition for CEO Bobby Kotick’s resignation

(CNN) -- Activision Blizzard's longtime CEO Bobby Kotick is facing mounting pressure from employees to step down amid the company's ongoing sexual harassment scandal. More than 800 Activision Blizzard workers so far have signed a petition calling for Kotick's resignation. The petition, released on Thursday by a group of employees, says they "no longer have confidence" in Kotick's leadership.
BUSINESS
NME

Activision Blizzard stock plummets after Bobby Kotick allegations

Activision Blizzard shares are on track for a 19-month low following allegations that CEO Bobby Kotick knew about sexual misconduct claims. A new report alleges that Kotick, who has been CEO of Activision Blizzard since its inauguration in 2008, knew about sexual misconduct claims at the company for years. These...
BUSINESS
Videogamer.com

Xbox’s Phil Spencer & PlayStation’s Jim Ryan reportedly criticise Activision Blizzard response in wake of Bobby Kotick allegations

Reported internal staff emails from heads of both Xbox and PlayStation have criticised the response from Activision Blizzard following a report earlier this week accusing its CEO Bobby Kotick of knowing and being involved in harassment at the company. According to Bloomberg, Xbox’s Phil Spencer has reportedly sent an internal...
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

An Activision Blizzard shareholder group want Bobby Kotick removed

Following a damning new report claiming Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick neglected to inform the company's board of directors about alleged abuse for years, a group of shareholders have called for him to resign. They say the company need a new CEO "with the expertise, skill set and conviction to truly change the company's culture".
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
PlayStation LifeStyle

PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan Doesn’t Believe Activision Blizzard Has Properly Addressed Allegations Made Against Bobby Kotick and the Publisher

PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan doesn’t believe that Activision Blizzard is “properly address[ing] the situation” regarding yesterday’s Wall Street Journal article alleging that Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick not only knew about and hid sexual misconduct at the company, but has also mistreated women and employees himself. Ryan’s statement comes via...
BUSINESS
CNET

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick pressured to resign: Everything you need to know

California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a suit against Activision Blizzard, accusing the gaming giant of discriminating against its female workforce and fomenting a "frat boy" workplace culture. It's been a turbulent time for the company ever since, culminating in a Tuesday report from The Wall Street Journal that puts CEO Bobby Kotick's future with the company in doubt.
BUSINESS
Gamespot

Activision Blizzard Employees Are Walking Out Following Bombshell Report About Bobby Kotick

Activision Blizzard employees are staging a walkout today in the wake of The Wall Street Journal's bombshell report regarding CEO Bobby Kotick. The ABK Workers Alliance group, which represents workers at Activision Blizzard and its subsidiary King, announced the walkout on social media. "We will not be silenced until Bobby Kotick has been replaced as CEO," the group said, adding that it continues to demand a third-party review of the company by a source chosen by its workers.
BUSINESS
TechSpot

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick allegedly failed to inform the company board about rape allegations

In context: Activision Blizzard has been embroiled in a series of investigations and controversies over the past few months following reports of widespread sexual misconduct and harassment within the company. Several alleged harassers have already resigned, but that hasn't put an end to this debacle. Now, reports claim Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick not only knew about the misconduct, but may have attempted to protect some accused employees from punishment.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fortune

Firing CEO Bobby Kotick wouldn’t be cheap for Activision

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The cries for Activision-Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick to depart are getting louder. Both a group of employees and shareholders (who own a total of 4.8 million shares) are calling for the ouster of the head of the video game publisher. But getting rid of him wouldn’t necessarily be cheap.
BUSINESS
mmorpg.com

UPDATED: Report Alleges Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick Knew About and Hid Harassment and Assault Allegations

Update #4: 5:54pm ET: Activision Blizzard has released the full transcript of the video message CEO Bobby Kotick sent to employees this morning, as referenced in an earlier update to this story. In the video message, Kotick doubles down, stating that the WSJ report paints an "inaccurate and misleading" picture of both the company and himself You can read the full transcript here.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy