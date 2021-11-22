ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

See how the flu vaccination rate in Missouri compares to other flu seasons

fox4kc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTACKER – Your yearly flu vaccine protects you and those around you from the influenza virus, which could be deadly. You should not get vaccinated too early, or you may have reduced immunity by the time the flu virus starts circulating in your community. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...

fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

This One Supplement Reduces Your Severe Flu Risk by 90 Percent, Study Says

After more than a year and a half of living under a global pandemic, the idea of catching the flu almost feels like a distant memory. But even as life slowly begins to return to normal, the truth is that becoming infected with influenza can still be a harrowing experience. While each year changes in severity, the 2018 to 2019 flu season saw an estimated 29 million illnesses, 13 million flu-related medical visits, 380,000 flu-related hospitalizations, and 28,000 flu deaths, according to the data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). As always, doctors are urging the public to get their flu shots to help shore up their immunity—especially amid concerns the flu virus could come roaring back after flu cases were tamped down by COVID-19 preventions last winter. But according to new research, there's one supplement that can help cut your risk of developing severe flu symptoms. Read on to see what you should be taking to give your body another line of defense.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Vaccines
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Missouri COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
WWMT

Flu vaccine rates low in Michigan, counties work to boost vaccinations

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said they are seeing a significant decline in people getting flu shots so far this year. Health officials were urging people to get both the flu and COVID-19 vaccine so that cases of both viruses don’t overwhelm the health care system at the same time.
MICHIGAN STATE
precisionvaccinations.com

Michigan Kicks-Off the Flu Season

(Precision Vaccinations) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued anotice on November 15, 2021, reporting increases in flu activity that could mark the beginning of the 2021-2022 flu season in the U.S. The University of Michigan (U-M) has reported a significant and sudden increase in flu...
MICHIGAN STATE
cbslocal.com

Flu Cases In U.S. Are Up 23% Compared To Last Year

BOSTON (CBS) – While flu activity in most of the country is “minimal”, data suggests flu cases are already up 23% compared to last year. Dr. Mallika Marshall said she treated one of the first documented cases of influenza in the state this weekend at an urgent care clinic. Dr....
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Vaccines#Flu Vaccination#Influenza Virus#Cdc
The Oakland Press

First flu outbreak reported in Michigan; flu vaccine numbers down

The first Influenza A outbreak in Michigan has prompted state officials to encourage flu vaccinations and appropriate prevention measures. The first Influenza A outbreak in Michigan has prompted state officials to encourage flu vaccinations and appropriate prevention measures. A recent outbreak involving more than 525 cases of influenza A (H3N2)...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Flu outbreak at U of M calls for urgency of flu vaccine administrations

MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michiganders are being urged to get their flu and COVID-19 vaccinations as the state reports its first influenza A outbreak. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said there are 525 cases of influenza A (H3N2) among University of Michigan students, which is currently being public health officials.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
biospace.com

New Hope for Oral Flu Vaccine as Prime Season Descends

A new study shows that there might be a way to protect against influenza infection without needing to stir up antibody response. Scientists from Stanford University investigated the effectiveness of an oral tablet flu vaccine called VXA-A1.1 by Vaxart, which uses cellular correlates of protection. Results from the Phase II human influenza challenge trial showed that those who were given VXA-A1.1 were better at providing protection against viral shedding compared to the injected inactivated influenza vaccine (IIV).
PHARMACEUTICALS
WRDW-TV

South Carolina sees its first flu death of the season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina has suffered its first flu-associated death of the season, heightening concerns about a tough flu season and possibly a “twindemic” as the nation continues to battle COVID-19. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control urges people to get vaccinated against the flu.
PUBLIC HEALTH
tamu.edu

SHS Expands Flu Vaccine Supply Ahead Of Thanksgiving

Student Health Services at Texas A&M University is reminding Aggies that not every fever, cough or runny nose is a potential sign of COVID-19 this year. The seasonal flu has been confirmed in the campus community, and Aggies are urged to get a flu vaccine at no out-of-pocket cost before Thanksgiving break.
HEALTH
Hampshire Review

Blood donation, Covid developments and flu vaccine

There are upcoming blood drives in the area, as follows:. • Hope Christian Church, from 1:30 to 6 p.m. Dec. 16;. • Covenant Baptist Church, from 1:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 21; and. • Burlington Fire Hall, from 1 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 30. Log on to www.redcrossblood.org or call...
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV
WGN News

Illinois is the #10 state with the lowest flu vaccination rates

(STACKER) Your yearly flu vaccine protects you and those around you from the influenza virus, which could be deadly. You should not get vaccinated too early, or you may have reduced immunity by the time the flu virus starts circulating in your community. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends getting a flu vaccine […]
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy