Unglued Veriest Merriest Weekend!

fargounderground.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLAID FRIDAY (Nov 26 10-7pm):. “We elves try to stick to the four main food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup.”. *Wear plaid and with any purchase get a Buddy the Elf candy snack bag with literally all of the 4 main food groups (also for online...

fargounderground.com

kmaj.com

Winning Weekend

You could be off to Prairie Band Casino & Resort for a night of bingo, slot play and dinner on us! Listen Saturday, November 20 and Sunday, November 21 for the text keywords on Majic 107.7. The more keywords you text in throughout the weekend, the greater your chances of winning!
TOPEKA, KS
touringplans.com

5 Reasons to Splurge on a Very Merriest After Hours Ticket

The most wonderful time of the year has returned to Walt Disney World; and this year, it’s beginning to look a lot more like the Disney holiday days of yore. One of the best examples of this return to form is the Magic Kingdom’s Very Merriest After Hours event!. Basically,...
LIFESTYLE
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Parents deserve a break! Drop your kids, ages 6-13 only, off and they’ll enjoy four hours of wall-to-wall fun, while you get some me-time! Tickets include 4 hours of jump time, a slice of pizza and small drink. SkySocks are $3.99 and GLOW shirts, which are required per kid are $6.99. Space is limited so make sure to reserve your tickets to guarantee your time.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Williamson Source

Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Friday -Saturday, November 19-20 The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin. The 2021 MADE SOUTH Holiday Market features more than 60 makers from around the South. Do all of your holiday shopping in one fun location and feel good about shopping small and supporting small businesses. Buy tickets here.
FRANKLIN, TN
flatlandkc.org

Weekend Possibilities

Weekend Possibilities | Plaza Lights, Penguin March and Crane Brewing’s Hanukkah Brunch. Weekend Possibilities | Plaza Lights, Penguin March and Crane Brewing’s Hanukkah Brunch. Published 5 hours ago. The holidays are officially here and the season kicks off with a long weekend full of light displays, live music and latkes.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Kingsport Times-News

LampLight Theatre presents Victorian musical 'The Merriest Christmas'

LampLight Theatre in downtown Kingsport will present the heart-warming Victorian Christmas musical “The Merriest Christmas” beginning Saturday, Dec. 4. Take a journey back in time as carols fill the village streets with the message of hope. Experience a story of unconditional love told through the life of a young orphan girl named Priscilla and her compassion for a lonely old codger by the name of Bartimus Crump.
KINGSPORT, TN
fargounderground.com

Traditional Norsk Christmas 2021

The 16th Annual Traditional Norsk Christmas Event, featuring a taste of fine Norwegian Christmas foods, is coming to Sons of Norway on December 4th!. Hosted by Frode Tilden, the event will feature Kransekake, Meatballs, Salmon, Rømmegrøt, Flatbrød, Norwegian heart-shaped waffles, Lefse and plenty of Gløgg!. This is a 21+ event.
THEATER & DANCE
904happyhour.com

Weekend Guide 10+ Things to do in Jax this Weekend

This week brings many fun activities. Celebrate Thanksgiving activities and then check out all of the holiday events. The Jaguars and Icemen are having games this week as well. Check out some tasty restaurants such as River and Post, Prospect 5 Points, and more! There are also some concerts and other events to see! Read below to make plans for this week and beyond.
LIFESTYLE
wdwinfo.com

Why I Think Disney Very Merriest After Hours Was Worth It

*DIS Contributors review meals, resort stays, and entertainment that they have paid for during their own vacations. They only utilize discounts and offers if they are available to the general public, such as annual passholder discounts, Tables in Wonderland, or DVC membership discounts. They receive no additional compensation for dining experiences or events, so that they may give their honest opinions about price and value.
LIFESTYLE
Food52

25 of the Merriest Christmas Cocktail Recipes

Christmas is just around the corner and, for weeks, we’ll be sharing our favorite holiday main courses, the best gifts to give to the person who insists they have everything, and how to DIY festive decorations for your home. But today, we’re sharing our go-to Christmas cocktail recipes for office parties and family gatherings.
RECIPES
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Explorers Find Flintstone-Inspired Mansion Empty in the Woods

You're not likely to see a home like this anywhere. It's a stone mansion abandoned in the woods that looks like it was inspired by the Flintstones cartoon. One of the most popular YouTube channels that specializes in exploring abandoned places is BigBankz. Here's what they said about this very recent adventure in the remote woodlands:
TV & VIDEOS
Sun-Journal

Live music at Mixers this weekend

Clayton Blanch & the Stone Coast will play at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, at Mixers Nightclub & Lounge in Sabattus. A new country band from Central Maine, they play current hits covering bands such as Kane West, Morgan Wallen, Jimmie Allen, Tyler Braden, Dustin Lynch, Parker McCollum, Chris Stapleton, and Dierks Bentley. There is no cover charge. And on Saturday, Nov. 20, Uncle Jack comes back for one night only with special guests Burning Time. Uncle Jack is a hard-hitting rock band from Central Maine with 4 CDs released during their career. Band members are Scott Labbe, Chris Michaud, Ted Warner, and Mike Stevens. There is a $20 cover charge at the door. Mixers offers plenty of free parking and is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus.
SABATTUS, ME
Axios Charlotte

Weekender: 24 fun things to do this weekend in Charlotte

The Weekender is proudly presented by Speedway Christmas, opening this weekend. Charlotte Motor Speedway’s drive-through holiday light show is back with more than 4 million lights over a 3.75-mile course. FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19 58. Mostly sunny. 10% chance of rain. Ice Skating at the Whitewater Center: Outdoor ice skating returns to the Whitewater Center. Skate rentals are […] The post Weekender: 24 fun things to do this weekend in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC

