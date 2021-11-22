Unglued Veriest Merriest Weekend!

Clayton Blanch & the Stone Coast will play at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, at Mixers Nightclub & Lounge in Sabattus. A new country band from Central Maine, they play current hits covering bands such as Kane West, Morgan Wallen, Jimmie Allen, Tyler Braden, Dustin Lynch, Parker McCollum, Chris Stapleton, and Dierks Bentley. There is no cover charge. And on Saturday, Nov. 20, Uncle Jack comes back for one night only with special guests Burning Time. Uncle Jack is a hard-hitting rock band from Central Maine with 4 CDs released during their career. Band members are Scott Labbe, Chris Michaud, Ted Warner, and Mike Stevens. There is a $20 cover charge at the door. Mixers offers plenty of free parking and is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus.

SABATTUS, ME ・ 13 DAYS AGO