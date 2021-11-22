ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Sintilimab With Bevacizumab Biosimilar and Chemotherapy Extends PFS in EGFR-NSCLC

By Sara Karlovitch
targetedonc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompared with chemotherapy alone combination of sintilimab (Tyvyt) plus a bevacizumab biosimilar injection and chemotherapy significantly improves progression-free survival in EGFR NSCLC. The combination of sintilimab (Tyvyt) plus a bevacizumab biosimilar injection (IBI305, Byvasda) and chemotherapy significantly improves progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer...

www.targetedonc.com

