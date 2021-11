There is the inescapable cycle of the seasons on the Shore, but so too cycles of much longer duration, the cycles of succeeding generations of family businesses, some of which date from the 1600s. Richard and Beverly Tilghman, for example, are the twelfth-generation proprietors of the farms at Wye House. Mark and Susan Hill of Easton are the fourth generation of Bailey Marine preparing for the beginning of the fifth with Stephen Hill. Arbre Group Holding, the parent company of Paris Foods in Trappe, has transitioned to the fourth generation of leadership under Dylan Marks. And David and Missy DeLuca of Delco Packaging in Hurlock are second generation, readying the third.

DENTON, MD ・ 6 DAYS AGO